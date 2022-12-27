Connect with us

Myplan8 launches app to sensitize about carbon footprint

Environment

Myplan8 launches app to sensitize about carbon footprint

Press Trust of India
Startup firm Myplan8 on Tuesday said it has launched an application to sensitize people about their carbon footprint and help reduce the emissions.



The application would help track carbon footprint caused by day-to-day lifestyle activities, according to the company. An individual can check about their carbon footprint through Myplan8, by answering few questions on the application, it said.

The app will help people move towards a more sustainable way of living, through a carbon-conscious lifestyle. “Every nation stresses on carbon footprint reduction…We aim to eliminate roughly 1 Giga tons of carbon emissions by 2030 by enrolling 100 million people in Myplan8,” its Co-founder Nidhi Mehra said in a statement. The app will help evaluate aspects like usage of water, electricity, food habits, waste management, and mode of transportation.


