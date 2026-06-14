Fernando Alonso Linked With Stunning Alpine Return as Gucci and Briatore Push 2027 Move

Fernando Alonso’s Formula 1 future has become one of the hottest topics in the paddock after fresh reports linked the two-time world champion with a sensational return to Alpine in 2027.

The Spanish veteran, currently racing for Aston Martin, hinted during the Barcelona Grand Prix weekend that this could be “probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1,” fueling speculation about whether retirement or a team switch is on the horizon.

Now, new reports suggest Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore and luxury fashion giant Gucci are actively pushing to bring Alonso back to the Enstone-based team for a fourth stint.

Briatore’s Influence Could Spark Another Alonso Reunion

Few figures in Formula 1 share a deeper history than Fernando Alonso and Flavio Briatore.

The Spaniard made his Formula 1 breakthrough with Renault under Briatore’s leadership, winning back-to-back world championships in 2005 and 2006. Today, Briatore serves as an advisor to Alpine while also remaining Alonso’s personal manager—a unique position that could help facilitate a future deal.

Reports from the Barcelona paddock suggest Flavio Briatore sees Alonso as the ideal figure to lead Alpine into a new era under Formula 1’s 2027 regulations.

Gucci’s Arrival Changes the Equation

A major factor behind the speculation is Alpine’s upcoming partnership with Gucci.

Beginning in 2027, the team is expected to race under the name Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team, marking one of the biggest branding shifts in modern Formula 1.

The luxury brand’s parent company, Kering, is now led by former Renault CEO Luca de Meo, the executive who originally brought Flavio Briatore back into the Alpine fold.

This connection has strengthened rumors that Fernando Alonso could become the face of Alpine’s glamorous new chapter.

The prospect of Alonso driving a black-and-gold Alpine machine has already captured the imagination of fans.

Is Aston Martin Still Alonso’s Future?

Despite the speculation, no deal has been confirmed.

Aston Martin has publicly denied reports linking Alonso to Alpine, but the Spaniard himself left the door open when discussing his future.

“I’m open to many scenarios,” Alonso admitted when questioned about his long-term plans.

At 45 next year, Alonso remains the oldest driver on the grid but continues to perform at a remarkably high level. Even during Aston Martin’s difficult 2026 campaign, he has regularly outperformed teammate Lance Stroll.

However, the team’s performance struggles have raised questions about whether Alonso still believes the project can deliver another championship challenge.

Alpine’s Revival Could Be Tempting

Alpine’s recent progress has strengthened its appeal. The switch to Mercedes power units has delivered encouraging results, highlighted by Pierre Gasly’s podium finish in Monaco.

For a driver who has repeatedly stated he will race only while remaining competitive, Alpine may now represent a more attractive destination than in previous seasons.

Still, Alonso has made clear that enjoyment remains the key factor in any decision.

“In my case, I’m guided more by how I feel in the car and how much I enjoy driving,” he recently explained.

Whether Alonso chooses retirement, remains with Aston Martin, or completes one final return to Alpine, Formula 1 fans could be witnessing the beginning of the final chapter in one of the sport’s greatest careers.