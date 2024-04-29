Mumbai, known for its vibrant culinary scene, is set to witness a unique gastronomic experience as Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur joins forces with Neuma by Karan Johar for a one-of-a-kind pop-up event. From April 23rd to April 29th, 2024, the heart of Colaba will be home to the ‘Pincode to Plates: Neuma Edition’ pop-up, featuring a specially curated menu that blends Indian and European culinary traditions.









Chef Kunal Kapur, renowned for his innovative approach to cooking, expressed his excitement about the pop-up, stating, “Pop-up experiences offer a thrilling platform for both chefs and diners. They’re a culinary playground where we can push boundaries and experiment with flavor, presentation, and texture.”

The menu, carefully crafted by Chef Kunal Kapur, features a tantalizing array of dishes that highlight the fusion of Indian and European flavors. Vegetarian options include Textures of Mushroom with Kashmiri Morels and Porcini Soil, Baby Potato Aloo Tuk with Green Apple Salsa and Truffle Bechamel, and Surti Khavsa with Farsaan and Chilli Oil. For dessert, guests can indulge in delights such as Pincode Chennai Tiramisu, Elaneer Payasam Panna Cotta, and Mango Sorbet.

Non-vegetarian offerings include Chilean Sea Bass or Lobster in Kudampuli Curry with Curry Leaf Rice, Tandoori Salmon with Gujarati Chundoo Chutney and Pickled Mooli, Goan Chorizo with Brown Onion Curry and Goan Poee, and Lamb Chops with Bhatti Masala and Raan Korma.

Gaurav Batra, Brand Head at Neuma, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The opportunity to collaborate with the prestigious Chef Kunal Kapur for his ‘Pincode to Plates’ series is simply electrifying! Chef Kunal’s journey with Pincode reflects his incredible talent for exploring global flavors.”

Chef Kunal Kapur’s culinary expertise extends beyond the kitchen, as he has explored global gastronomy in various ways. From showcasing the health benefits of ancient Indian grains to recreating dishes from the world’s oldest cookbook, Chef Kunal’s passion for food knows no bounds.

The ‘Pincode to Plates: Neuma Edition‘ pop-up promises to be an unforgettable culinary journey, offering guests a unique blend of flavors and textures that celebrate the rich culinary heritage of India and Europe. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the culinary magic of Chef Kunal Kapur and Neuma by Karan Johar in the heart of Mumbai.