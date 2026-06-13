George Russell Grabs Stunning Spanish GP Pole as Leclerc Crash Shakes Up Barcelona Qualifying

George Russell delivered a statement performance by securing pole position for the 2026 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ending a difficult run of results and putting Mercedes back at the front of the grid. The British driver clocked a blistering lap of 1:14.679 in Q3 to edge out former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by just 0.064 seconds. Russell immediately declared himself “back in the groove” after a series of frustrating weekends that had hampered his championship challenge.

The pole position marks one of George Russell’s strongest performances of the season and gives Mercedes a golden opportunity heading into Sunday’s race.

Hamilton Shines for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton continued Ferrari’s impressive pace by qualifying second, narrowly missing out on pole position. The seven-time world champion looked competitive throughout the session and split the two Mercedes drivers on the front row.

Teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli completed a strong day for Mercedes by securing third place, further highlighting the team’s resurgence in Spain.

McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified fourth, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen rounded out the top five for Red Bull.

Top 10 Barcelona GP Qualifying Results

George Russell (Mercedes) – 1:14.679 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.064 Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +0.319 Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.322 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.342 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) +0.398 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.411 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Leclerc’s Costly Crash Brings Out Red Flag

One of the biggest talking points of qualifying was Charles Leclerc’s dramatic crash in Q3.

The Ferrari driver had looked exceptionally quick after topping Q2 and appeared capable of challenging for pole. However, his final qualifying effort ended abruptly when he lost control exiting Turn 4.

Leclerc ran wide onto the dirtier side of the track and attempted to correct the slide, but a sudden snap sent his Ferrari SF-26 directly into the barriers. The crash triggered a red flag with over eight minutes remaining in the session.

As a result, Leclerc was unable to set a competitive Q3 lap and will start tenth despite showing race-winning pace throughout the weekend.

Aston Martin Suffers Nightmare Session

Aston Martin endured one of its most disappointing qualifying performances in recent memory.

Lance Stroll managed to outqualify teammate Fernando Alonso for the first time since the 2024 British Grand Prix, ending Alonso’s remarkable 42-race qualifying streak against his teammate.

However, the achievement offered little comfort as both Aston Martin drivers occupied the final row of the grid.

Even more concerning for the Silverstone-based squad was the fact that they finished over a second behind the Cadillacs ahead, highlighting the team’s ongoing struggles.

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All Eyes on Race Day

With Russell on pole, Hamilton alongside him, and Antonelli directly behind, Mercedes enters race day with strong momentum. However, McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull remain close enough to challenge for victory.

The Spanish Grand Prix promises an intriguing battle, with Russell seeking to convert pole into a much-needed win while Hamilton and Verstappen look ready to capitalize on any opportunity.