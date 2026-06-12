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Lewis Hamilton Confident Ferrari Victory Is Near After Monaco Podium

Lewis Hamilton Confident Ferrari Victory Is Near After Monaco Podium Pierre Gasly Kimi Antonelli Barcelona GP

Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Lewis Hamilton Confident Ferrari Victory Is Near After Monaco Podium

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Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes his maiden victory with Ferrari is only a matter of time after securing a strong second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix. The British driver delivered one of his most competitive performances since joining Ferrari and remains firmly in the hunt for the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship.

However, the race was equally defined by controversy as Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was stripped of a podium finish following post-race penalties,  which have now been reinstated with the FIA appeal win.

Hamilton Encouraged by Ferrari Progress

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who secured another impressive victory for Mercedes in Monaco. Despite missing out on the win, Hamilton remained optimistic about Ferrari’s development and his chances of ending the team’s wait for a race victory this season.

The veteran driver now sits second in the championship standings, ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell and 66 points behind Antonelli.

Speaking after the race, Lewis Hamilton emphasized that Ferrari continues to make progress and insisted that the breakthrough victory will come.

The 41-year-old noted that chasing a championship leader can sometimes be easier than defending a lead, adding that the team remains determined to close the gap throughout the season.

Kimi Antonelli Extends Championship Lead

Mercedes rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli continued his remarkable campaign with another composed and dominant performance around the streets of Monaco.

The 19-year-old maintained control through multiple race interruptions, including a safety car period and a standing restart, further strengthening his grip on the championship.

Antonelli’s consistency has made him one of the standout performers of the season, with Hamilton praising the young Italian’s impressive form while pledging to continue applying pressure in the title race.

With several races remaining, the championship battle remains wide open despite Antonelli’s growing advantage.

 

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A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Pierre Gasly Finally Gets Podium

While Lewis Hamilton celebrated a strong result, Pierre Gasly experienced one of the most frustrating moments of his Formula 1 career, only to finally win the FIA appeal today and secure P3 on the podium for Alpine F1.

The Alpine driver produced an outstanding drive from ninth on the grid, making crucial overtakes and crossing the finish line in third place. Believing he had secured a podium finish, Gasly celebrated enthusiastically before learning that two five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding had been applied to his race time. Earlier, the penalties dropped him from third to seventh in the final classification.

Pierre Gasly would now be happy with the P2 reinstated after the FIA accepted the timekeeper’s mistake.

Pit-Lane Penalties Spark Debate

Gasly was not the only driver affected by pit-lane speed penalties. Hamilton, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Franco Colapinto also received sanctions during the race. Several drivers reportedly believed they had activated their speed limiters correctly, leading to questions about how the penalties were assessed.

Russell Endured a Difficult Weekend

George Russell’s championship challenge suffered another setback after a costly penalty dropped him from a potential podium position to 13th place. However, for the Barcelona GP, he led from the front in FP1.

As Formula 1 heads to the next round, attention will remain on Hamilton’s pursuit of Ferrari’s first victory, Antonelli’s championship charge, and the ongoing debate surrounding Monaco’s controversial penalty decisions.

  • Lewis Hamilton Confident Ferrari Victory Is Near After Monaco Podium Pierre Gasly Kimi Antonelli Barcelona GP
  • Lewis Hamilton Confident Ferrari Victory Is Near After Monaco Podium Pierre Gasly Kimi Antonelli Barcelona GP

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