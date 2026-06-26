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Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage White Stripes

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Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

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Jack White and Olivia Jean are ending their marriage after four years, with Jean filing for divorce in Tennessee and citing “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for the split.

Court documents indicate that Jean filed the petition on June 3, listing the same date as the couple’s official separation. The filing marks the latest chapter in the personal life of the acclaimed rock musician, whose marriage to Jean famously began during a live concert in 2022.

Divorce Filing Cites ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’

According to the legal complaint, Olivia Jean alleges that Jack White engaged in “inappropriate marital conduct,” stating that the circumstances made “further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

Under Tennessee law, inappropriate marital conduct is one of the recognized fault-based grounds for divorce. The legal term broadly covers behavior that makes it unreasonable for spouses to continue living together, though the filing does not provide specific allegations regarding White’s conduct.

Representatives for both musicians have not publicly commented on the divorce proceedings.

Olivia Jean Requests Financial Support

In the court filing, Olivia Jean states that she is financially dependent on Jack White and is seeking spousal support.

She has also requested that White maintain her as a beneficiary on his life insurance policy while asking the court to require him to cover her legal fees and other expenses related to the divorce.

The requests will likely be addressed as the case moves through Tennessee courts.

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A Marriage That Began on Stage

The couple’s relationship attracted widespread attention in April 2022 when White proposed to Jean during a concert at Detroit’s Masonic Temple.

Moments after performing the Hotel Yorba duet together, White surprised the audience by asking Jean to marry him immediately. With family members present, Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank officiated the spontaneous ceremony on stage.

Although some legal documents reference December 2022 as the official marriage date, White’s representatives previously confirmed that the onstage wedding ceremony was legally recognized.

Jean later described the unexpected wedding as “the best experience” of her life, saying no planned ceremony could have matched the emotional moment.

A Long Musical Partnership

White and Jean first met in 2009 after one of White’s concerts with The Dead Weather. Jean, then an aspiring musician, handed out demo CDs at the venue, eventually catching White’s attention.

Weeks later, White invited her to Nashville to record music. Their professional relationship later evolved into a romantic partnership, with Jean becoming a recording artist under White’s Third Man Records.

The pair frequently collaborated on music projects throughout their relationship.

Jack White’s Third Divorce

The split marks White’s third divorce. He was previously married to Meg White, his bandmate in The White Stripes, before marrying model and musician Karen Elson, with whom he shares two children.

While neither White nor Jean has publicly addressed the filing, the divorce brings an end to a relationship that blended music, collaboration, and one of rock’s most memorable onstage wedding moments.

  • Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage White Stripes
  • Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage White Stripes

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