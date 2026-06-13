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Jack White Announces New Album Frozen Charlotte , Shares New Single ‘Dollar Bill’

Jack White Announces New Album Frozen Charlotte , Shares New Single ‘Dollar Bill’ Third Man Records White Stripes

Album Announcement

Jack White Announces New Album Frozen Charlotte , Shares New Single ‘Dollar Bill’

Sound Plunge

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Acclaimed rock musician Jack White has officially announced his seventh solo studio album, Frozen Charlotte, set for release on July 10 through his label, Third Man Records.

The announcement arrived in typical Jack White fashion, quietly appearing on the label’s website before being formally confirmed alongside the release of the album’s latest single, “Dollar Bill.” The surprise reveal immediately sparked excitement among fans eager for new material following 2024’s critically praised No Name.

Described as an energetic blend of rock and blues influences, Frozen Charlotte promises another bold chapter in Jack White’s ever-evolving musical journey.

A Powerful Blend of Rock and Blues

Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, the album features a talented backing lineup that includes drummer Patrick Keeler, bassist Dominic Davis, and keyboardist Bobby Emmett.

According to details accompanying the release, Frozen Charlotte delivers “an intense rock and roll punch” while maintaining strong blues foundations that have long defined White’s signature sound.

The album consists of 13 tracks and includes previously released singles “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico,” both of which generated positive reactions from listeners and critics.

The newly released track “Dollar Bill” offers another glimpse into the record’s sonic direction, combining raw instrumentation with White’s unmistakable vocal style.

Full Frozen Charlotte Tracklist

The album’s 13-song lineup includes:

  1. G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs
  2. Derecho Demonico
  3. There’s Nobody There
  4. Raising the Grain
  5. You’ll Never Fix Me
  6. Nobody Knows
  7. Dollar Bill
  8. I Can’t Believe What I’m Hearing
  9. Thick as Thieves
  10. All Alone Again
  11. She’s in a Frenzy
  12. Making Contact
  13. Neighbors Blues

The collection showcases a mix of hard-driving rock tracks, introspective songwriting, and blues-inspired storytelling.

Art and Music Continue to Intersect

Beyond the music itself, fans have also taken note of the album artwork. The cover features a striking sculpture that appears connected to White’s recent visual art exhibition, These Thoughts May Disappear, which debuted at London’s Newport Street Gallery earlier this year.

The exhibition marked White’s first major public visual art showcase and highlighted his growing creative interests beyond music. The crossover between his artwork and album imagery reinforces the multidisciplinary approach that has become a hallmark of his career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

Building on the Momentum of  No Name

The release of Frozen Charlotte follows a productive period for White, who continues to balance recording, touring, producing, and artistic experimentation. Since emerging as a global rock figure with The White Stripes, White has consistently pushed creative boundaries across multiple projects.

Industry observers view Frozen Charlotte as another significant release in White’s extensive catalog, one that combines his roots in blues and garage rock with fresh artistic perspectives.

With the album arriving on July 10 and “Dollar Bill” already generating buzz, anticipation is building among rock fans eager to hear what White has created next.

  • Jack White Announces New Album Frozen Charlotte , Shares New Single ‘Dollar Bill’ Third Man Records White Stripes
  • Jack White Announces New Album Frozen Charlotte , Shares New Single ‘Dollar Bill’ Third Man Records White Stripes

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