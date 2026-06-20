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Sexyy Red Pays Emotional Tribute to Tay Keith as Fans Revisit Unresolved Royalty Dispute

Sexyy Red Pays Emotional Tribute to Tay Keith as Fans Revisit Unresolved Royalty Dispute Pound Town 2

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sexyy Red Pays Emotional Tribute to Tay Keith as Fans Revisit Unresolved Royalty Dispute

Sound Plunge

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The hip-hop world continues to mourn the loss of Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, who died at the age of 29, as artists, collaborators, and fans reflect on his impact on modern rap music. Among those paying tribute was rapper Sexyy Red, who shared an emotional message honoring her longtime collaborator and friend. However, her tribute also reignited discussion surrounding an unresolved legal dispute involving royalties for music Tay Keith produced before his death.

Sexyy Red Shares Emotional Message

On June 19, Sexyy Red posted a collection of photos and videos featuring herself and Tay Keith on social media.

In the heartfelt tribute, she described their bond as deeper than music. “Blood in, blood out. We brothers but not related,” she wrote. “I love you bruddaaa. Still da best duo.”

The message quickly gained attention from fans and fellow artists who remembered the close creative partnership that helped launch some of the rapper’s biggest hits.

Hip-Hop Mourns Tay Keith as Drake Leads Tributes to Grammy-Nominated Producer

Fans Bring Up Ongoing Royalty Lawsuit

While many social media users expressed sympathy and support, others referenced a lawsuit Keith had reportedly filed against Sexyy Red’s label, Rebel Music.

The legal dispute centered on claims that Tay Keith had not received full compensation for production work on multiple tracks connected to the rapper’s catalog.

As conversations intensified online, Rebel Music’s legal representatives issued a statement saying both sides had been close to reaching a final agreement before Tay Keith’s unexpected death.

According to the label’s attorney, negotiations regarding royalties and compensation were in their final stages, and efforts are now underway to ensure payment is made to Keith’s estate.

No allegations were directed at Sexyy Red personally, and the matter remains tied to business and contractual discussions involving the label.

A Partnership That Helped Shape Modern Hip-Hop

Beyond the legal headlines, many fans are focusing on the musical legacy shared by Tay Keith and Sexyy Red.

The producer played a crucial role in her breakthrough success, most notably through the viral hit Pound Town, which exploded on social media and introduced the rapper to a national audience.

The collaboration continued with popular tracks including “Pound Town 2,” “SkeeYee,” and “Get It Sexyy.”

Tay Keith also served as executive producer on Sexyy Red’s 2024 mixtape In Sexyy We Trust, which became one of the most successful projects of her career.

Tay Keith’s Belief in Sexyy Red

In previous interviews, Keith revealed that he saw star potential in Sexyy Red long before many others did.

He recalled facing skepticism from people around him when he first began working with the rapper, but he remained convinced she could become a major artist.

That confidence ultimately paid off as their collaborations generated chart success, viral moments, and a dedicated fan following.

Keith often described Sexyy Red as family, calling her his “sister” and praising the genuine connection they shared both inside and outside the studio.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

A Legacy That Lives On

Tay Keith’s death has left a significant void in hip-hop. Known for his work with artists including Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Future, he helped define the sound of a generation.

As tributes continue to pour in, many are choosing to remember the producer for his creativity, mentorship, and belief in emerging talent—qualities that played a major role in shaping Sexyy Red’s rise and countless other success stories across the music industry.

  • Sexyy Red Pays Emotional Tribute to Tay Keith as Fans Revisit Unresolved Royalty Dispute Pound Town 2
  • Sexyy Red Pays Emotional Tribute to Tay Keith as Fans Revisit Unresolved Royalty Dispute Pound Town 2

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