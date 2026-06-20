Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video

Kanye West has once again captured the attention of the music world with the surprise release of Bully Deluxe and the debut of a new music video for his track “King.” The rapper, producer, and fashion entrepreneur Ye announced the double release on social media, generating immediate excitement among fans eager for new material from one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kanye West simply wrote: “BULLY DELUXE + KING VIDEO OUT NOW,” sending his fan base into a frenzy.

Bully Deluxe Expands Kanye West’s Latest Era

The deluxe edition of Bully arrives just months after the original album’s release in March 2026. The project marked West’s twelfth studio album and featured collaborations with artists including Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, Peso Pluma, and André Troutman.

The expanded version offers refreshed mixes across the entire album, addressing feedback from listeners who felt some tracks sounded unfinished in their original form.

In addition to updated production, Bully Deluxe introduces two new songs: “OK,” featuring Don Toliver, and “Mission Control.”

The release follows West’s earlier surprise drop of “Gemini Season,” a track shared on his birthday that hinted at additional material arriving later in the year.

‘King’ Music Video Draws Attention

Alongside the deluxe album, Kanye West released the visual for “King,” a track that has quickly become a talking point among fans.

The video features West driving a vintage convertible while being pursued by a police vehicle. The cinematic visuals also include his wife, Bianca Censori, who appears in the backseat dressed in a nurse-inspired outfit.

The video’s surreal imagery and stylized storytelling align with the artistic direction West has explored throughout the Bully era.

Fans quickly praised the visuals online, with many describing the video as bold, creative, and visually striking.

Fans React to the Surprise Release

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions shortly after the announcement. Many fans celebrated the surprise release, calling it one of the most exciting moments of the summer music season.

Comments ranged from praise for the album’s updated sound to admiration for the new visuals. “He’s spoiling us,” one fan wrote, while another described the project as “ahead of its time.”

Others applauded the addition of new songs and collaborations, particularly the inclusion of Don Toliver on “OK.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

A New Chapter for Kanye West

Despite intense public scrutiny over the past year, West continues to maintain a strong presence in music and popular culture.

Bully debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and became one of the most discussed hip-hop releases of 2026. The deluxe edition is expected to boost streaming numbers and renew interest in the project.

With updated production, new tracks, and a visually ambitious music video, Bully Deluxe represents another major moment in West’s career as he continues to evolve artistically.

Whether praised for innovation or debated for controversy, Kanye West remains one of the most closely watched figures in modern music.