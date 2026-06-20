Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video

Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video Biance Censori Don Toliver Lauryn Hill Ye

Album Drop

Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Kanye West has once again captured the attention of the music world with the surprise release of Bully Deluxe and the debut of a new music video for his track “King.” The rapper, producer, and fashion entrepreneur Ye announced the double release on social media, generating immediate excitement among fans eager for new material from one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kanye West simply wrote: “BULLY DELUXE + KING VIDEO OUT NOW,” sending his fan base into a frenzy.

Bully Deluxe Expands Kanye West’s Latest Era 

The deluxe edition of Bully arrives just months after the original album’s release in March 2026. The project marked West’s twelfth studio album and featured collaborations with artists including Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, Peso Pluma, and André Troutman.

The expanded version offers refreshed mixes across the entire album, addressing feedback from listeners who felt some tracks sounded unfinished in their original form.

In addition to updated production, Bully Deluxe introduces two new songs: “OK,” featuring Don Toliver, and “Mission Control.”

The release follows West’s earlier surprise drop of “Gemini Season,” a track shared on his birthday that hinted at additional material arriving later in the year.

‘King’ Music Video Draws Attention

Alongside the deluxe album, Kanye West released the visual for “King,” a track that has quickly become a talking point among fans.

The video features West driving a vintage convertible while being pursued by a police vehicle. The cinematic visuals also include his wife, Bianca Censori, who appears in the backseat dressed in a nurse-inspired outfit.

The video’s surreal imagery and stylized storytelling align with the artistic direction West has explored throughout the Bully era.

Fans quickly praised the visuals online, with many describing the video as bold, creative, and visually striking.

SoFi Stadium Erupts as Lauryn Hill Joins Kanye West on Stage

Fans React to the Surprise Release

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions shortly after the announcement. Many fans celebrated the surprise release, calling it one of the most exciting moments of the summer music season.

Comments ranged from praise for the album’s updated sound to admiration for the new visuals. “He’s spoiling us,” one fan wrote, while another described the project as “ahead of its time.”

Others applauded the addition of new songs and collaborations, particularly the inclusion of Don Toliver on “OK.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ye (@ye)

A New Chapter for Kanye West

Despite intense public scrutiny over the past year, West continues to maintain a strong presence in music and popular culture.

Bully debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and became one of the most discussed hip-hop releases of 2026. The deluxe edition is expected to boost streaming numbers and renew interest in the project.

With updated production, new tracks, and a visually ambitious music video, Bully Deluxe represents another major moment in West’s career as he continues to evolve artistically.

Whether praised for innovation or debated for controversy, Kanye West remains one of the most closely watched figures in modern music.

  • Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video Biance Censori Don Toliver Lauryn Hill Ye
  • Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video Biance Censori Don Toliver Lauryn Hill Ye

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Album Drop

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video Biance Censori Don Toliver Lauryn Hill Ye

Album Drop

Kanye West Ignites Fan Frenzy With Bully Deluxe Release and New ‘King’ Music Video
By June 20, 2026
Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series Sinners

Movies & Documentaries

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series
By June 19, 2026
Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role Warner Bros.

Movies & Documentaries

Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role
By June 17, 2026
Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies

Advertising

Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant
By June 17, 2026
Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots? Music Video Set In Stone Album

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?
By June 17, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak Alanis Morisette tate McRae Justin Bieber AI Music Training SUNO

Artificial Intelligence

Drake, The Weeknd and Hundreds of Artists Found in Massive AI Music Training Database Leak
By June 20, 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art
By June 20, 2026
Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push Deal Semiconductor Chips

Semiconductor Industry

Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push
By June 19, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion N3On Stingray Animal Welfare

News

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion
Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening

Billboard

Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening
Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Geroge Russell Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory at 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy Iceman Habibti Made of Honour

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy
David Hockney Dies at 88 The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)

Culture

David Hockney Dies at 88: The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces
North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026 Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 Kanye West Kim Kardashian Talking

E! News

North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
Josh Hokit Calls 'Michelle Obama a Man' At The White House UFC Event Donald trump Paramount + Comments Freedom 250

News

Josh Hokit Calls ‘Michelle Obama a Man’ At The White House UFC Event
THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time ‘When Everything Is Said’ Sasha Carassi and Swedish vocalist Jonatan Bäckelie

Album Drop

THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time , Led by Powerful Focus Track ‘When Everything Is Said’
World Cup Visa Controversy Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026 Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan Donald trump Immigration Inclusive

FIFA World Cup

World Cup Visa Controversy: Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026
Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

News

Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals
Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics - Whisper My Name New Album Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics
Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Greg Scarpa

Movies & Documentaries

Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer
Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing Claude AI

AI Ethics

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success
Economist With Perfect World Cup Record Predicts Netherlands Will Win FIFA World Cup 2026 Joachim Klement

FIFA World Cup

Economist With Perfect World Cup Record Predicts Netherlands Will Win FIFA World Cup 2026
Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé Lead Canada’s Spectacular 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé Lead Canada’s Spectacular 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony
Mexico Defeat South Africa in Dramatic 2026 World Cup Opener as Three Red Cards Spark Debate Julián Quiñones 3 red cards

FIFA World Cup

Mexico Defeat South Africa in Dramatic 2026 World Cup Opener as Three Red Cards Spark Debate
To Top
Loading...