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Drake’s ICEMAN Falls to No. 2 After Strong Five-Week Billboard Run

Drake’s ICEMAN Falls to No. 2 After Strong Five-Week Billboard Run You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love Olivia Rodrigo Tay Keith

Billboard

Drake’s ICEMAN Falls to No. 2 After Strong Five-Week Billboard Run

The album’s continued success was highlighted when ICEMAN reclaimed the top position on the U.S. albums chart over the weekend, outperforming Olivia Rodrigo’s new release in daily rankings.
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After dominating charts for weeks, Drake’s blockbuster album ICEMAN has slipped to No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 chart. The project, however, continues to demonstrate remarkable staying power, remaining one of the most-streamed albums in the world as summer listening heats up.

The album was overtaken by Olivia Rodrigo’s new release You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which debuted at No. 1 with an impressive 485,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The achievement marks Olivia Rodrigo’s biggest opening week to date and the largest album debut by a solo artist in 2026.

ICEMAN Continues to Post Impressive Numbers 

Despite moving down one spot, ICEMAN remained a commercial powerhouse, earning 105,000 album-equivalent units during its fifth week on the chart.

Industry analysts believe the majority of those numbers were fueled by streaming activity, an area where Drake continues to dominate. Recently, Apple Music announced that the Toronto superstar is the most-streamed artist in the platform’s history, further cementing his influence on the global music landscape.

The album’s continued success was highlighted when ICEMAN reclaimed the top position on the U.S. albums chart over the weekend, outperforming Olivia Rodrigo’s new release in daily rankings.

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Stupid Song’ Video and Emotional Robert Smith Duet on New Album

Summer Hits Fuel Album’s Longevity

A major reason behind ICEMAN’s sustained momentum is its collection of viral tracks that have become serious contenders for Song of the Summer.

Singles such as “Janice STFU,” “Shabang,” and several fan favorites have generated significant traction across streaming platforms and social media. Viral challenges, online trends, and ongoing discussions about the album’s lyrics have kept the project firmly in rotation among listeners.

Music industry observers expect ICEMAN to remain a fixture near the top of the charts throughout the summer, thanks to its strong streaming performance and cultural relevance.

Drake’s Emotional Tribute to Tay Keith

While Drake celebrates another milestone in his chart-dominating career, the success arrives during a difficult moment for the hip-hop community.

The rapper recently paid tribute to longtime collaborator Tay Keith following reports of the producer’s passing.

In a heartfelt social media message, Drake expressed gratitude for Tay Keith’s contributions to music and acknowledged the impact he had on both his career and the broader hip-hop landscape.

The producer played a key role in several of Drake’s biggest hits, including “Nonstop,” “First Person Shooter,” “Family Matters,” and the chart-smashing “Look Alive” alongside BlocBoy JB. He also worked on major records with Travis Scott and other leading artists.

What’s Next for Drake?

Although ICEMAN has temporarily surrendered the No. 1 position, the album’s streaming strength suggests its chart journey is far from over.

With summer playlists driving consumption and several tracks continuing to gain momentum, Drake appears well-positioned to challenge for the top spot again in the coming weeks. As one of the year’s most successful releases, ICEMAN remains a major force in the music industry and could add more chart-topping weeks before 2026 comes to a close.

  • Drake’s ICEMAN Falls to No. 2 After Strong Five-Week Billboard Run You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love Olivia Rodrigo Tay Keith
  • Drake’s ICEMAN Falls to No. 2 After Strong Five-Week Billboard Run You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love Olivia Rodrigo Tay Keith

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