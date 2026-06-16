Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross and T.I. have joined forces once again for their latest collaboration, “Mahogany Caskets,” a hard-hitting new single that has already ignited debate among fans over whether the track contains veiled jabs at longtime rival 50 Cent.

The song arrives as the newest release from Rick Ross’ upcoming album, Set In Stone, which is scheduled for release on July 17.

Rick Ross and T.I. Team Up Again

The partnership between Rick Ross and T.I. is nothing new. Over the last 15 years, the Southern rap icons have collaborated on numerous tracks, building a strong musical chemistry that continues with “Mahogany Caskets.”

Produced by acclaimed hitmaker Ron “Neff-U” Feemster, the song blends luxury rap themes with sharp lyricism and confident bravado, showcasing both artists in familiar form.

Accompanying the release is an official music video directed by Ryan Snyder, featuring cinematic visuals that match the track’s larger-than-life energy.

Fans Speculate About 50 Cent References

Almost immediately after its release, listeners began dissecting Rick Ross’ lyrics for possible references to 50 Cent, who has maintained a long-running feud with both Ross and, at times, T.I.

One line in particular caught fans’ attention: “Yachts, boats, I’m the n— spendin’ the most / You n— checked in rehab when your single was slow.”

Another lyric saw Ross proclaim: “Fat Boy back, this ain’t rap money / I make you rap n— come and rap for me.”

While fans on social media have interpreted these bars as indirect disses, neither Rick Ross nor T.I. has publicly confirmed whether the lyrics target anyone specifically.

As of now, the song remains open to interpretation.

‘Set In Stone’ Builds Momentum

“Mahogany Caskets” continues the rollout for Rick Ross’ highly anticipated album Set In Stone, which marks his latest full-length project and follows years of successful releases and business ventures.

Ross has expanded his empire beyond music through investments in food franchises, real estate, and entrepreneurship, reinforcing his reputation as one of hip-hop’s most successful moguls.

The new album is expected to feature additional collaborations and continue Ross’ signature blend of luxury rap, street narratives, and polished production.

King Harris Arrested: T.I. Attempts to Intervene After Traffic Stop Drama

Southern Rap Veterans Still Command Attention

The release of “Mahogany Caskets” demonstrates that veteran artists like Rick Ross and T.I. remain influential figures in hip-hop culture.

Whether or not the song contains subliminal messages aimed at rivals, it has already succeeded in sparking conversation among fans and reigniting interest in one of rap’s most enduring partnerships.

With Set In Stone arriving soon, listeners won’t have to wait long to see what else Rozay has planned.

  • Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots? Music Video Set In Stone Album
  • Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots? Music Video Set In Stone Album

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role Warner Bros.

Movies & Documentaries

Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role
By June 17, 2026
Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies

Advertising

Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant
By June 17, 2026
Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots? Music Video Set In Stone Album

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?
By June 17, 2026
Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya ‘They Were All There’ Spider-Man Wedding

E! News

Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya: ‘They Were All There’
By June 17, 2026
Seth Rogen Says He Has ‘No Plans’ to Work With James Franco Again Pineapple Express Movies

E! News

Seth Rogen Says He Has ‘No Plans’ to Work With James Franco Again
By June 16, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Atlanta Event Canceled After Massive Crowds Gather 2026

E! News

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Atlanta Event Canceled After Massive Crowds Gather
By June 17, 2026
GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed Again as Take-Two CEO Explains Long Development Cycle Strauss Zelnick Grand Theft Auto VI

Gaming

GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed Again as Take-Two CEO Explains Long Development Cycle
By June 17, 2026
Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal, Reshaping the Future of Streaming Fox Corp Acquisition Streaming

News

Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal, Reshaping the Future of Streaming
By June 15, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Social network Sequel Jeremy Allen White

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel
Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

News

Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship
Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+ Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

Movies & Documentaries

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+
Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Dominates Billboard 200 for Third Straight Week as Chart Rivals Fall Behind

Billboard

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Dominates Billboard 200 for Third Straight Week as Chart Rivals Fall Behind
Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion N3On Stingray Animal Welfare

News

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion
Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
Cardi B Ignites Madison Square Garden With Electrifying NBA Finals Halftime Show Spurs Knicks

Hip Hop/ Rap

Cardi B Ignites Madison Square Garden With Electrifying NBA Finals Halftime Show
Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening

Billboard

Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
David Hockney Dies at 88 The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)

Culture

David Hockney Dies at 88: The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces
Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Geroge Russell Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory at 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy Iceman Habibti Made of Honour

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy
THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time ‘When Everything Is Said’ Sasha Carassi and Swedish vocalist Jonatan Bäckelie

Album Drop

THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time , Led by Powerful Focus Track ‘When Everything Is Said’
Madonna Unveils ‘Confessions II’ Film at Tribeca Festival With Star-Studded Cameos and New Music Preview

Pop Music

Madonna Unveils ‘Confessions II’ Film at Tribeca Festival With Star-Studded Cameos and New Music Preview
World Cup Visa Controversy Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026 Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan Donald trump Immigration Inclusive

FIFA World Cup

World Cup Visa Controversy: Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026
Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics - Whisper My Name New Album Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success
Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

News

Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals
North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026 Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 Kanye West Kim Kardashian Talking

E! News

North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026
To Top
Loading...