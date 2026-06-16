Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?

Hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross and T.I. have joined forces once again for their latest collaboration, “Mahogany Caskets,” a hard-hitting new single that has already ignited debate among fans over whether the track contains veiled jabs at longtime rival 50 Cent.

The song arrives as the newest release from Rick Ross’ upcoming album, Set In Stone, which is scheduled for release on July 17.

Rick Ross and T.I. Team Up Again

The partnership between Rick Ross and T.I. is nothing new. Over the last 15 years, the Southern rap icons have collaborated on numerous tracks, building a strong musical chemistry that continues with “Mahogany Caskets.”

Produced by acclaimed hitmaker Ron “Neff-U” Feemster, the song blends luxury rap themes with sharp lyricism and confident bravado, showcasing both artists in familiar form.

Accompanying the release is an official music video directed by Ryan Snyder, featuring cinematic visuals that match the track’s larger-than-life energy.

Fans Speculate About 50 Cent References

Almost immediately after its release, listeners began dissecting Rick Ross’ lyrics for possible references to 50 Cent, who has maintained a long-running feud with both Ross and, at times, T.I.

One line in particular caught fans’ attention: “Yachts, boats, I’m the n— spendin’ the most / You n— checked in rehab when your single was slow.”

Another lyric saw Ross proclaim: “Fat Boy back, this ain’t rap money / I make you rap n— come and rap for me.”

While fans on social media have interpreted these bars as indirect disses, neither Rick Ross nor T.I. has publicly confirmed whether the lyrics target anyone specifically.

As of now, the song remains open to interpretation.

‘Set In Stone’ Builds Momentum

“Mahogany Caskets” continues the rollout for Rick Ross’ highly anticipated album Set In Stone, which marks his latest full-length project and follows years of successful releases and business ventures.

Ross has expanded his empire beyond music through investments in food franchises, real estate, and entrepreneurship, reinforcing his reputation as one of hip-hop’s most successful moguls.

The new album is expected to feature additional collaborations and continue Ross’ signature blend of luxury rap, street narratives, and polished production.

Southern Rap Veterans Still Command Attention

The release of “Mahogany Caskets” demonstrates that veteran artists like Rick Ross and T.I. remain influential figures in hip-hop culture.

Whether or not the song contains subliminal messages aimed at rivals, it has already succeeded in sparking conversation among fans and reigniting interest in one of rap’s most enduring partnerships.

With Set In Stone arriving soon, listeners won’t have to wait long to see what else Rozay has planned.