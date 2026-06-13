Lando Norris Leads Barcelona FP2 as McLaren Edges Mercedes in Tight Spanish GP Battle

Lando Norris delivered a statement performance in FP2 for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, finishing fastest as McLaren continued to showcase its impressive pace ahead of qualifying. The British driver posted a best lap of 1:15.426 around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, narrowly beating Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.009 seconds. Championship contender Oscar Piastri completed a strong session for McLaren by securing third place, less than a tenth of a second behind his teammate.

The closely contested session highlighted what could become a fascinating battle between McLaren and Mercedes throughout the Barcelona GP weekend.

McLaren and Mercedes Lead the Way

After topping FP1 earlier in the day, George Russell once again looked competitive and briefly threatened to finish at the top of the timing sheets. However, Norris found extra pace during qualifying simulations on soft tyres to secure the fastest lap of the afternoon.

Oscar Piastri remained firmly in contention, demonstrating McLaren’s one-lap speed as the team seeks another strong result in its 2026 campaign.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fourth, while Mercedes rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top five despite reporting brake pedal issues during the session.

Top Five Barcelona GP FP2 Results:

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:15.426 George Russell (Mercedes) – +0.009s Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +0.057s Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – +0.373s Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – +0.589s

Verstappen Still Searching for Answers

Defending champion Max Verstappen endured another challenging session as Red Bull continued to battle balance problems.

The Dutchman spent much of the day complaining about both understeer and oversteer, making it difficult to extract maximum performance from the RB22. Although he improved on soft tyres, Verstappen could only manage sixth place, nearly nine-tenths behind Norris.

The four-time world champion will be hoping Red Bull can unlock more pace overnight before qualifying.

Reliability and Technical Concerns Surface

Several teams faced setbacks during the session.

Liam Lawson brought out an early Virtual Safety Car after his Racing Bulls machine stopped on track with a suspected engine failure shortly after leaving the pit lane.

Williams also experienced a difficult day. After missing FP1 due to technical issues, Alex Albon struggled with car balance and described his Williams as feeling “disconnected,” despite significant setup changes and power unit adjustments between sessions.

Lewis Hamilton also raised concerns about the rear-end behavior of his Ferrari late in the session, suggesting something felt wrong with the car as winds intensified around the circuit.

Tyre Wear Could Shape Race Strategy

One of the biggest talking points from FP2 was tyre degradation.

The demanding Barcelona GP circuit placed significant stress on the medium compound tyres, with several teams reporting heavy wear during long-run simulations. The findings suggest that strategy could play a major role on race day.

While a traditional two-stop strategy currently appears most likely, some teams are already evaluating whether a more aggressive three-stop approach could provide an advantage.

Qualifying Battle Brewing

With Norris, Russell, and Piastri separated by less than six hundredths of a second, qualifying promises to be one of the closest sessions of the season.

McLaren appears to have a slight edge over a single lap, but Mercedes remains firmly in contention. Ferrari continues to lurk just behind the front-runners, while Red Bull faces a critical overnight challenge to improve performance.

As Formula 1 returns to one of its most iconic venues, all signs point toward a thrilling 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend.