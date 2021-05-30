Caught on Camera: Men dump Covid patient’s body in river in UP’s Balrampur

Shocking visuals of a dead body of a Covid-19 victim being thrown into a river have emerged from UP’s Balrampur. The video, which is making rounds on social media, narrates a horrid tale of apathy and exposes the pathetic health infrastructure in the state. The incident came to light barely two weeks after images of several dead bodies of covid victims floating in river Ganges across UP and Bihar sent shockwaves across the nation. The video shows two men throwing a body into the river in Kotwali area of Balrampur. One of them is seen wearing a PPE suit.









Meanwhile, the police have identified the victim as one Premnath who was a resident of Shohratgadh Siddharathanagar. Premnath had been admitted to a hospital on May 25 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He died on May 28 while undergoing treatment for the infection, India Today reported. The report quoting the Balrampur CMO said Premnath’s body was handed over to his relatives for the final cremation. But, he said, Premnath’s relatives threw his body into the river. Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the relatives under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code.

The toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,208 in Uttar Pradesh after 157 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally climbed to 16,88,152 with 2,287 fresh cases, according to an official statement issued on May 29. Fifteen of the new fatalities were reported from Kushinagar, 11 each from Lucknow and Meerut, the UP government’s statement said.