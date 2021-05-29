Free education, Rs 10 lakh fund among govt’s welfare measures for kids who lost parents to Covid

The Centre on Saturday announced that children who have lost their parents due to covi-19 pandemic will be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme. Announcing a slew of measures for children affected by Covid pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said said that such children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of ₹10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM-CARES. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and deliberate on steps which can be taken to support children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.









“All children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to Covid-19 will be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme,” the PMO said in a statement.

The prime minister said that in such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future. Free education to be ensured for children who lost their parents to Covid.

“Children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future,” Modi said.

Under this scheme, free education will be ensured for children who lost their parents to Covid. They will also get free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years, PMO said.

Fixed Deposit in the name of the child:

The office of PM Narendra Modi said that the PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each child when the child reaches 18 years of age.

The PMO said that the ₹10 lakh corpus will be used to give monthly financial support from 18-23 years of age to take care of the child’s personal requirements during the period of higher education.

On reaching the age of 23 years, the child will get the corpus amount as one lump sum for personal and professional use.

School Education: For children under 10 years

Further, the prime minister said that the child will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.

If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the Right to Education norms will be given from the PM CARES, the PMO added.

PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on uniform, text books and notebooks.

Support for Higher Education:

The child will be assisted in obtaining education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM CARES.

As an alternative, scholarship equivalent to the tuition fees / course fees for undergraduate/ vocational courses as per Government norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes.

For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship.