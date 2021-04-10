5 states account for 72% of India’s total active COVID-19 cases

Five states – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Chhattisgarh – cumulatively account for 72.23% of India’s total active COVID-19 cases, which have breached the 10 lakh mark again after around six and a half months, says the Union Health Ministry.









Ten districts, including Mumbai, Punem Nagpur, Thane,Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Raipur, Delhi, Durg and Aurangabad account for 45.65% of the total active cases which have climbed to 10,46,631 and now comprise 7.93% of the total infections. The ministry said that a net increase of 67,023 cases have been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra, alone, accounts for 51.23% of the total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have recorded a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 82.82% of the new infections. The ministry highlighted that India registered a record single-day spike of 1,45,384 new coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,32,05,926. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases.

“Daily deaths continue to show an upward trend. A total of 794 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours,” the ministry said, highlighting that 10 states account for 86.78% of the new deaths. 12 states and union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Puducherry, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Cumulatively, 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,75,410 sessions till 7am, according to the provisional report. These include 89,88,373 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,79,821 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,67,330 FLWs who have received the first dose, 46,59,035 FLWs who have taken the second dose.