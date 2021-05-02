Australia makes it “criminal offence” for its citizens to travel from India, face fines and jail term

In an extreme step to prevent the transmission of the Indian COVID-19 strain into Australia, the Australian government has made it a “criminal offence” for its citizens to travel from India. People who have been in India within the past 14 days before their intended arrival in Australia will face a $66,600 fine, as well as five years imprisonment for entering the country. This comes into effect from Monday – May 3.









The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from India as it contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and death. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt, in a statement, said the restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment.

“The government does not make these decisions lightly,” he said. “However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level.” A spokesman for the Health Minister deeply rejected the view that stopping arrivals from India temporarily was a biased measure, saying it was difficult but necessary decision that applied to all people no matter their nationality, race of religion.

Marise Payne, Foreign Affairs Minister, said 57% of positive cases in quarantine were people returning from India, up from 10% the previous month. The senator said the high infection rate had placed a significant burden on health and medical services in states and territories, and the quarantine program. “Pausing the returns process allows the system to manage those infections.” Payne highlighted that eight repatriation flights were booked to return Australians from India in May. “When the review occurs, we will plan when the resumption of those flights will be and if we are able to increase them.”

But the Australian government’s move hasn’t gone down well.

Elaine Pearson, Human Rights Watch’s Australia director, said this is an outrageous response. “Australians have a right of return to their own country. The government should be looking for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India, instead of focusing their efforts on prison sentences and harsh punishments.” It said the government must show that these measures are not discriminatory and the only suitable way of dealing with the threat to public health.

The Australian government has defended the tough move saying it was necessary to protect Australia’s public health and the quarantine systems, as India records more than 300,000 new COVID cases a day. A government spokesperson said restrictions necessary for the protection of public health are a valid reason for delaying or restricting return in context of a global pandemic.

Australia will consider the travel ban on May 15 following advice from its chief medical officer.