Delhi lockdown extended: Here’s how you can apply for e-pass

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital by another week. The restrictions will be at place till 5 am on May 3.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Covid-19 is rapidly increasing in Delhi. In view of this, we had earlier imposed a six-day lockdown which was supposed to end tomorrow at 5am. Lockdown is the last weapon to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. At present, the situation is not improving. Many people suggested the lockdown should be extended. Now it (lockdown) has been extended for one more week till Monday (May 3) 5am.”









During this period, only essential services and government offices will be allowed to function. All those employed with private offices will have to work from home. Malls, spas, gyms and auditoriums will be shut during the lockdown period while groceries, dairies are allowed to be kept open. Individuals engaged with essential services will be required to carry e-passes.

How to apply for e-pass online?

Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.



First, you will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.



Now, from the drop-down menu, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.



Enter your name, contact number, district, among others, and upload a government ID proof.



Fill in the form with the required details and then hit Submit.



After the confirmation of the e-pass, the applicant will receive an SMS. The e-pass can be downloaded on the mobile or a hard copy can be taken.

Also Read:

How to check e-pass status?

Head over to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

Choose the language.

Click on the ‘Check status’ option.

Enter your e-pass ID and click on submit.

E-passes will be issued to