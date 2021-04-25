Walk-in vaccination not allowed for age group 18-44: Centre

Covid-19 vaccine seekers aged between 18 to 45 years will be required to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination in advance, the government said today, adding that there will be no walk-in facilities will be available for beneficiaries. However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, officials said.

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the government has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.









Registration for vaccination for all those aged 18-44 years will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remain the same.

“An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For the purpose of crowd control, registering on CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos,” an official said. Meanwhile, the Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far – frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose from people will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers. The states have also been told to make a careful assessment of the potential for full utilisation of such vaccine doses up to April 30, before issuing any further stock to the private centres.

According to the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be free at government vaccination centres that receive doses from the Centre for eligible population groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the 45 years of age.