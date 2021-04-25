Ghaziabad Gurdwara offers ‘Oxygen Langar’ to Covid-19 patients gasping for breath

With the country clocking more than three lakh coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day, there has been a severe shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals across the country. A Gurdwara in Ghaziabad-Indirapuram has come out with a unique initiative of “oxygen langar” to help Covid-19 patients who are battling for breath amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.









“We are not giving or refilling oxygen cylinders. We are asking people to come here to the Indirapuram Gurudwara along with the patient in their car and we will provide oxygen to them. Be it two, four or 8 hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient is not getting a bed in the hospital,” says Gurpreet Singh, in a viral video informing people about the initiative.

Speaking with The Tribune, Gurpreet Singh said, “We have started ‘Oxygen langar’ at the premises of Indirapuram Gurdwara in Ghaziabad and on a daily average for past one week, we have been providing life-saving facility to 70 to 90 persons on demand.”

The Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Indirapuram along with an NGO, Khalsa Help International, took up the initiative and started administering free oxygen on Thursday evening.

Once again this brave community comes to the rescue! Members of a gurdwara in Ghaziabad, in a unique initiative called #OxygenLangar, are supplying O2 for critical patients. And the GOI thinks we are Khalistanis! Proud of my Sikh brothers for this life giving sewa.#SarbatDaBhala pic.twitter.com/4gzmvn6lCg — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 24, 2021

Sikh aid group Khalsa Help International has been buying small quantities of oxygen as and when it becomes available to help those in urgent need. The initiative saw people from East Delhi, Sahibabad and other parts of Ghaziabad rushing to gurdwara after they got to know about the facility.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday morning that 349,691 fresh infections were detected across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 16,960,172, including a death toll of 192,311.