Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

image courtesy News 18

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

Press Trust of India
Published on

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. “First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL #VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra to meet medical exigencies of covid patients,” Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a tweet.



Until now, RINL on an average was supplying 100 tonnes oxygen daily to Andhra Pradesh and adjoining states. In the last one week, RINL has supplied about 800 tonnes oxygen, a company spokesperson said, adding “we can support till 100-150 tonne per day depending on demand.”

Also read: Covid-19: Military to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants from Germany

 


