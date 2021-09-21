A global non-profit movement Sewa International that promotes hands-on disaster relief is preparing for the third wave of COVID-19. Equipping the country before another health crisis, the organization has set up 35+ oxygen plants, provided one lakh+ villages with diagnostic equipment, and is developing telemedicine systems to make quality healthcare accessible across the country.









Serving humanity and aiding distressed communities, Sewa International is bracing up with a four-fold plan of action to prepare for any future pandemics. The organization is setting up over 35 oxygen plants across 15+ states of India, including remote locations in Uttarakhand, Arunachal, Jammu and Kashmir, etc.

Strengthening the medical infrastructure, they have supplied over 170 ventilators, portable ECG machines, humidifiers and other critical care equipment to hospitals in 8+ states. As the country is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic’s second wave, Sewa is working around the clock with hundreds of volunteers to ensure that medical equipment reaches remote locations that lack access to basic healthcare.

Another notable highlight is the supply of 1,00,000+ diagnostic and preventive kits across all the 718 districts of India as part of Sewa’s Mission Nirmayah. This paves the road for preventive healthcare services in rural India, further ensuring wellness across communities. Besides this, the organization is also setting up a telemedicine service SAATH, to provide free teleconsultation by experienced doctors. This program will initiate easy access to equitable healthcare services even in remote regions. Moving forward with the implementation, Sewa aims to support thousands of patients across the nation before another pandemic hits and affects their well-being.

Nishant Aggarwal, Executive Director, Sewa International, said the organization has been on the ground during major disasters in the country since 1997. “Through the years, we have seen first-hand that in most cases, prevention is better than cure. Hence, as the third wave of COVID-19 is expected any day, we are working to ensure that people in remote areas and villages have access to healthcare during these difficult times. In fact, during the second wave, our trucks traveled more than 2,49,950 km across the country to deliver the medical equipment, approximately six times the length of the equator. And Sewa will continue to provide medical equipment and services to areas that need it most to ensure that the damage done by the pandemic is to the minimum.”

During the second wave of COVID-19, Sewa International managed to distribute more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators and more than 1,70,000 food kits along with the help of its volunteers and partners in 340+ districts of India. Also, around 15,160 people received primary health care, which was completely free of cost.