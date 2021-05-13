A number of vaccination centres in Delhi have had to close because of the non-availability of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin has informed the government through a letter about not being able to supply additional shots to Delhi.









The company wrote to the principal secretary, health and family welfare that it was making dispatches as per the directives of the concerned central government officials. “We therefore regret we can’t make any additional supplies.” Bharat Biotech stated that there has been an unprecedented demand for the vaccine, and in spite of increasing production every month, the company is unable to keep up with the demand.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, at a press conference on Wednesday said the letter makes it clear that the Centre decides which state will receive how much of the vaccines. “If the Centre has the final say, it should ensure the vaccine demand and requirements of all states are taken into account instead of being overlooked,” he said.

As such, Sisodia appealed to the Centre to take cognizance of the shortage and increase supply of vaccines in Delhi. “Since there is a massive scarcity of vaccines at present in Delhi, we have had to shut a hundred centres in 17 Delhi government schools where Covaxin was being administered. This persistent shortage of vaccine may lead to further worsening of the crisis.”

Delhi had received a fresh consignment of 2,67,690 Covishield doses on Tuesday for the inoculation of the 18-44 age group. The Delhi government had given an order for procuring 1.34 crore vaccine doses for citizens between 18-44 years, including 67 lakh Covaxin doses. Sisodia highlighted CM Arvind Kejriwal’s demand that the formula of COVID-19 vaccines should be shared with various pharmaceutical companies in India in an effort to increase production.

“The need of the hour is for the central government to pass a global tender to procure vaccines instead of asking individual states to float tenders. Although the states are willing to float tenders if the need arises, it is important for the world to see India as one entity instead of a divided nation-state,” Sisodia said. “After all, it is the responsibility of the central government to ensure the availability of vaccines to all states while the states make sure that all citizens are vaccinated in a swift manner, within three months after receiving the vaccines from the central government.”

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha AAP MLA said it is very sad to say that the central government does not have any policy regarding vaccines. “When the production of the vaccine was good in the month of January-February in country that time, the central government exported 6.50 crore doses vaccine to other countries like Uganda and Nigeria rather than inoculating its own citizens.”