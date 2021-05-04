‘We will stop work’: Air India pilots demand vaccination of crew on priority

The pilots’ union of national carrier Air India on Tuesday demanded the airline’s management to vaccinate all flying crew above 18 years of age on priority. The pilot’s body also warned of stopping the work if their demand was not met.

“It is disheartening to witness the top management make a mockery of pilots discharging their duties in a risky environment. We were hoping that Air India will not let down the crew and their families who stand by the nation during this pandemic, but the management never ceases to surprise us,” the statement read.









According to the union, many crew members have contracted the virus and are struggling to get oxygen cylinders.

“We are left to fend for ourselves for hospitalisation. The management continues to do what it does best, providing lip service and playing to the gallery by issuing circulars and letters with no outcome.”

“We have gone above and beyond during this Pandemic, risking life and limb to ensure our citizens’ well-being. Due to our unwavering support, VBM & relief operations continue to run smoothly even in the face of a resurgence of even deadlier strains of Covid-19. All we got in return for our dedication and sacrifices is a massive discriminatory pay cut.”

“Besides, the letter said that union members felt let down by the “self-serving approach of the management, which sees no injustice in organising vaccine camps at few bases but excludes pilots”.

“The employees who are doing desk jobs and the majority opting to work from home are allowed to get vaccinated, leaving the flying crew vulnerable.”