Anand Mahindra’s launches ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ to tackle oxygen shortfall in Maharashtra

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday launched ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ project to help reach oxygen cylinders to different parts of the country. The initiative aims to ease the transportation of oxygen from production plants to hospitals and homes. The carmaker has pressed into service around 50-70 Bolero trucks to deliver oxygen cylinders to places like Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to social media to announce the initiative.









“Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We’re attempting to bridge this gap with “Oxygen on Wheels” a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics,” tweeted Anand Mahindra.

Under the initiative, Mahindra will utilise trucks to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and/or homes. In order to help more and more people, an operations control centre has also been established and a direct-to-consumer model is being conceived.

The initiative has started in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Chakan, Thane, Nashik and Nagpur), but the group plans to expand it across the country. 61 jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals that had pressed the SOS button. “I made a commitment to @CMOMaharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the @Mahindralog_MLL team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros,” he said.

So far, Mahindra has helped to deliver 61 jumbo cylinders to 13 hospitals in urgent need.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, various states across the country are facing an acute shortage of oxygen.

India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in infections due to the deadly second wave of the covid-19 virus. The country reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest government data.