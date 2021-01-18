Cure.fit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx to accelerate international offering

Health-tech startup Cure.fit on Monday said it has acquired California-based fitness company Onyx. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the deal. Cure.fit’s acquisition of Onyx is a step towards improving its computer vision technology for its at-home fitness product and expanding its international business, a statement said. Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback. It provides highly accurate rep counts, form correction, and detailed performance tracking. Cure.fit had recently launched in the US with its energy-meter tech, wherein the phone camera tracks users’ movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers. Users can track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies, and follow their favourite trainers.









“The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical and mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place,” Cure.fit co-founder Mukesh Bansal said. He added that users will get a personalised experience with high quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes without spending on expensive hardware. With this tech, our digital product will be very similar to attending a group class at boutique studio or a personal training session in the gym. Users will get feedback on their movements and it will be a two-way interactive experience, Shamik Sharma, Head of Technology at Cure.fit, said.

We are integrating with all display devices like Apple TV, Chromecast etc and users can follow a variety of exercises like dance, HIIT, yoga etc. from their home,” Sharma added. Onyx co-founder Asaf Avidan Antonir said the company’s mission has always been to make truly personalised and connected fitness accessible to anyone. “High accuracy body tracking combined with studio quality content will help us create a very differentiated experience for our users,” he added.