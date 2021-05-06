Delhi COVID-19 patients in home isolation can now apply for oxygen online

In a bid to ensure the smooth availability of medical oxygen in the national capital, Delhi government has launched an online arrangement to supply life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients in home isolation. The city government has set up a web portal (https://oxygen.jantasamvad.org) where the person in need will be required to register, provide details of his requirement and upload necessary documents.









Those requiring oxygen can apply with a valid photo id, Aadhar card details, Covid positive report and other documents like CT scan report if available, an order by the Delhi government read.

The applicant will also be required to fill in the actual quantity of oxygen needed. Basis the stock and availability, the District Magistrate will issue a pass to the COVID patient, mentioning the time, date, and address of the oxygen dealer.

“The district magistrates shall ensure that adequate number of office personnel are assigned to scrutinise all incoming applications and issue e-passes quickly as time is of essence in such cases,” the Delhi government order read.

“Each district has been assigned on re-filler for accessing its lump-sum allocation and the respective district magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of distribution of cylinders…” the release said.

It further noted that the online portal has been created “to streamline the entire system of distribution of the lump-sum allocation under the supervision of district magistrates and also in order to facilitate the public to access these cylinders with certainty.”