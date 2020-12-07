Connect with us

Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. The Pune-based company has collaborated with Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca for making the vaccine and is conducting trials in India.




“As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield,” SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a tweet. He further said: “This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support.”

Last week, Pfizer India said it has applied to India’s drug regulator DCGI for emergency-use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine, after the company’s parent received clearance for the treatment from Britain and Bahrain.


