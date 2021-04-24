Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Serum Institute responds to criticism over pricing of Covid-19 vaccine

COVID19

Serum Institute responds to criticism over pricing of Covid-19 vaccine

Published on

Serum Institute of India has defended its move to price Covishield vaccine at 1.5 times the initial rate. The company, which manufactures AstraZeneca’s vaccine Covishield at its Pune facility, said the earlier price was based on advance funding and now it has to invest in scaling up and expanding capacity to produce more shots. Earlier this week, the vaccine maker announced a price of ₹600 per dose for private hospitals and at ₹400 for state governments and any new contract by the central government.



Defending its pricing of Covishield vaccine, SII issued a statement saying, “There was an inaccurate comparison done between the global prices of the vaccine with India.”Covisheld is the most affordable Covid-19 vaccine available in the market today.”

SII went on to add that only a limited portion of SII’s volume will be sold to private hospitals at ₹600 per dose. “The price of the vaccine is still lower than a lot of other medical treatment and essentials required to treat COVID-19 and other life threatening diseases,” it added.

The initial price, it said, was “kept low globally as it was based on advance funding given by those countries for at risk vaccine manufacturing.” The statement further added,” the current situation is extremely dire; the virus is constantly mutating while the public remains at risk.

Also Read: 

ITC to import 24 oxygen cryogenic containers as Covid’s 2nd wave ravages India

Identifying the uncertainty, we have to ensure sustainability as we must be able to invest in scaling up and expanding our capacity to fight the pandemic and save lives”.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Technology

Razer’s high-tech N95 face mask to go into production

Business

Coinbase gets a go-ahead from US regulator setting stage for landmark Nasdaq Listing

Business

Edtech startup Masai School raises $5 million led by Omidyar Network India
To Top
Loading...