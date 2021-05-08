TZAR Labs achieves biggest breakthrough in molecular diagnosis for early stage cancer with simple blood test

Tzar Labs, a specialized molecular diagnostic company, along with Mumbai-based Epigeneres Biotechnology, has made an unprecedented breakthrough in early-detection and prognosis/diagnosis of Cancer.









This is possible with a novel blood test, a world first, that can help determine whether cancer is absent, imminent or present, and also detect different stages of the disease. This will pave the way for widespread early detection and treatment of cancer, thereby potentially saving millions of lives. This innovation will redefine cancer diagnosis through precise and accurate before any symptoms or tumors develop.

The company has done a clinical study of 1000 subjects, and published its peer-reviewed paper in SCRR (Stem Cell Reviews and Reports). The core team led by Indian scientists found two major revelations, first, the peripheral blood of patients with cancer revealed a large number of very small embryonic-like stem cells (VSELs) compared to those without the disease. The second was the expression of a transcription factor within the cell, known as Oct4a, varying according to the respective stage of cancer.

Tzar Labs has pioneered a proprietary technology which can detect organ-level RNA mutations directly from the blood. They have been carrying out extensive research on marker genes and found the key molecular indicator of cancerous conditions. The company has filed patents in the US, Europe, Japan, China and Singapore amongst others, for this ,innovation in diagnostic technology.

Ashish Tripathi, Founder and CEO of Tzar Labs, said they are delighted to announce that their team of Indian scientists have made this significant breakthrough that will change the way how all types of cancers are understood, detected and treated. “We can detect cancer earlier than known technologies when the disease is infinitely more treatable. What we will provide is better information to oncologists for making treatment-related decisions, and thus saving lives.”

Dr Deepa Bhartiya, Scientist-G and Head of Stem Cell Biology, ICMR – NIRRH, said it’s good that a breakthrough research like this is coming from India. “This HirC technology is going to revolutionize the way that cancer is treated. This marker is detecting all cancers earlier than any technology with high specificity when the tumor has not even formed. What’s more is that they have made this breakthrough using VSELs where I have done considerable work over the last two decades. There are many more breakthroughs’ their science will lead to and this I am convinced will benefit humanity at large.”

Dr Stephen Abbs, a Genomics Consultant and former Director of Genetics Laboratory at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was fascinated by this breakthrough. “This marker has the ability to become a powerful screening and diagnostic test for cancer, particularly if it can work on all types of cancers. However, if proven to be a reliable at detecting cancer as described in this study, this non-invasive test has the ability to dramatically alter how the medical community approaches cancer diagnosis.”