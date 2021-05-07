Advantage Club expands footprint to 70+ countries including Malaysia and Egypt

Gurgaon-based Advantage Club has launched its technology platform-as-a-service in 70 plus countries, including Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt, UK, and USA. The company’s vision is to allocate majorly into Southeast Asian markets, which has experienced some of the highest growth rates in the world.









Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder of Advantage Club, said this is a huge milestone for the company considering that it took them less than four years to go global. “After a successful business runway in India, we realized that this unexplored and untapped industry has a huge potential not just in our nation but across the world,” he said. “The Southeast Asian market is our major focus as the region has major enterprises and white collared jobs are mainstays in the economy. Furthermore, Southeast Asian economies have shown strong GDP growth in recent years and have seen significant advances in growth rate and employment levels. The new workforce entering the Southeast Asian economies gives us a significant opportunity to make our mark and accord our business just like we did in India.”

Advantage Club is India’s leading employee-centric organization that offers partner companies curated deals, rewards and offers for their employees from thousands of international and domestic brands.

The platform brings rewards and recognition, perks, financial wellness and employee engagement initiatives all under a single app. Even in an unprecedented era with unprecedented challenges, Advantage Club has been able to sustain, grow and serve its clients with several new services launched to address the need of the hour. The company had recorded a growth rate of 300% in the fiscal year 2020-21 and continues to emerge as the leader in the segment.

Launched in 2016, it runs a corporate discount platform and an end-to-end reward and recognition solution. When corporates enroll with the platform, they get access to exclusive offers from 10000+ brands, including Samsung, Faasos, PNB Housing, Myntra, and Apollo Pharmacy among others. The core idea behind the company is to help organizations in elevating employee engagement and reduce attrition by seamless AI powered effective benefits and rewards.