The Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, addressing the 12th Indian Organ Donation Day, said Jeete ji Raktdaan, Marne ke baad Angadaan should be the motto of our life. He pointed out that the Indian culture puts emphasis on Shubh and Laabh where individual well-being is rooted with the greater good of the community.

“It is my honor to be participating in 12th Indian Organ Donation Day, a day which is celebrated for the noble cause of organ donation. Since the year 2010, Indian Organ Donation Day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the contributions made to the society by dead donors and their families.”

The minister highlighted that the organ donation rate has increased about four times as compared to 2012-13. “It makes me immensely proud to share the total number of organ transplants done per year in the country has increased from 4990 in the year 2013 to 12746 in the year 2019 and India now ranks third in the world only behind USA and China as per the data available on the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT) website. Similarly, the organ donation rate has increased to about four times as compared to 2012-13.”

However, Mandaviya said the country is still facing a huge gap between the number of patients requiring transplantation and the number of people who agree to donate their organs after death. “Further, the organ donation and transplantation activities have been negatively impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic, which we hope to leave behind soon.”

The Health Minister also said that the society is fast changing and with the sanctity and preciousness of each and every life becoming visible to all. “Soon people who have committed Angadaan will be viewed with the same respect accorded to those who give away hard-earned wealth to charity. “All of society, the doctors, aware citizens, the governments and even the media need to play their role actively to address organ donation hesitancy and increase organ donation across the country.”