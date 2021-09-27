The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has the potential of bringing a revolutionary change in India’s health facilities, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted that this digital infrastructure is bringing everything from ration to administration (ration to prashasan) to the common Indian in a fast and transparent manner.









PM Modi gave an example of the Arogya Setu app which helped a lot in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection. He lauded the role of Co-WIN in helping India achieve a record administration of about 90 crore vaccine doses. Emphasizing the use of technology in health, the prime minister said there has also been an unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during the COVID-19 period – so far about 125 crores, remote consultations have been completed through e-Sanjeevani. This facility is connecting thousands of Indians living in far-flung parts of the country every day with doctors of big hospitals in the cities while sitting at home.

Ayushman Bharat – Digital Mission will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across India with each other. The mission will not only make the processes of hospital simplified, but also boost ease of living. Under this, every citizen will now get a digital health ID and their health record will be digitally protected.

Moreover, PM Modi said that the government is working on a health model that is holistic and inclusive. The model will stress preventive healthcare and, in case of disease, easy, affordable and accessible treatment. The prime minister discussed unprecedented reforms in health education and said a much larger number of doctors and par medical manpower is being created in India now as compared to 7-8 years ago. A comprehensive network of AIIMS and other modern health institutions is being established in the country and work on establishing one medical college in every three Lok Sabha constituencies is going on.

Modi also highlighted the health facilities in villages saying that in the villages, primary health centre networks and wellness centres are being strengthened, and more than 80,000 such centres have already been operationalized.