X Great Leaders Who Inspire Action

Many people have been elevated to positions of leadership. In most cases, it’s difficult to deny their wealth, accomplishments, and authority. However, if you take a closer look, it takes a leader with unique attributes to inspire others to action. These leaders exude a combination of inspiration, trustworthiness, and passion; so much so that rather than simply creating a sense of admiration, they can motivate people to do great things. Here are X of these leaders.

1. Ayanna Presley

Ms. Presley began her firm is Massachusetts representative in early 2019. In the years leading up to her election, she became known for her activism and dedication to social causes. She is an advocate for civil rights and women’s rights. Presley is known for working tirelessly on behalf of marginalized people. She is also a member of the Congressional Black caucus.

2. Shaun King

Shaun King is a journalist, author, public speaker, and activist. He is known for his tireless advocacy on behalf of victims of racism, especially those targeted by law enforcement. He is known for his willingness to take controversial stands and has done so in the face of attacks on his personal and professional credibility.

During his time as a journalist for the New Yorker, Shaun King wrote several expose on corruption in law enforcement and corrections in New York City. He is also the founder of the North Star, and online publication dedicated to racial Justice.

3. Daymond John

Daymond John is the founder and CEO of fubu. He is also a television personality, venture capitalist, and motivational speaker. He built clothing company FUBU from the ground up, designing and creating clothing from an apartment, and advertising via graffiti.

Daymond John has been the recipient of numerous awards from various organizations including the n-double-ACP, Brandeis University, and Ernst & Young. he also worked under the Obama administration assisting underserved entrepreneurs.

4. Jo Ann Jenkins

Men’s Jenkins is currently the CEO of the AARP. He has held that position since 2014. Prior to her tenure at the AARP, she held executive positions at the library of Congress.

As head of the AARP, Jenkins has spearheaded a push towards a new social consciousness in the organization. Under her leadership, the organization now focuses on four key areas, hunger, income, housing, and isolation.

5. Maxine Williams

Maxine Williams is currently the Global Chief Diversity Officer at Facebook. That’s certainly impressive, but her professional and pedigree go back many years. Williams is a Rhodes Scholar, Yale alumnus, actor, and businesswoman. She has a degree in Caribbean Studies, a major that she designed herself. In her position at Facebook, she works to ensure that the organization’s policies and practices reflect diversity, integration, and inclusion.

6. Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage is a playwright and screenwriter whose works have been interpreted by celebrated actors including Viola Davis. She is also the co-founder of Market Road films and has served as an artist trustee on the board of the Sundance Institute.









Nottage is known for her cutting edge work exploring a variety of difficult topics. Her work often examines the lives of marginalized people with an understanding, yet painfully honest view.

7. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is more than the wife of a former president. Her personal and professional accomplishments predate her time in the White House, and they continue today. Ms. Obama is an attorney, activist, and public speaker. She is also the head of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, a program administered by the Obama Foundation. This foundation operates to serve the needs and interests of adolescent girls around the world.

8. Danica Roem

Danica Roem was elected to her seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017. She won reelection in 2019. She will hold that seat until 2022. Before her election, she worked as a journalist and news editor. She is also the first, openly transgender individual to run for a seat in the Virginia House.

During her time in the House of Delegates, she has sponsored legislation on education, transit, family court systems, discrimination, libraries, utilities, equal rights, and other topics. She has won the Tammy Baldwin breakthrough award and was named ‘Person of The Year’ by advocate magazine. Marian Willis, the Inclusivity Specialist at Studicus, says, “Roem has emerged as one of the most admired and influential members of the LGBTQIA community. Her election and objectively successful record as a legislator is proof that diversity and acceptance benefit all communities.”

9. Reshma Saujani

Reshma Saujani is the founder of Girls Who Code. This is a nonprofit organization created to encourage girls to enter STEM fields. The charity operates an after school program, summer immersion programs, and a series of books. In addition to encouraging girls to learn how to code, the organization seeks to inspire girls and young women to become socially and politically active.

In addition to her work with Girls Who Code, Saujani is also a politician and lawyer. She served on the National Finance board during the Clinton presidency. She is also a published author.

10. Caroline Wanga

Caroline Wanga is Chief Diversity Officer at Target. During her time in this role, Caroline has pioneered diversity efforts in ways that most other organizations have not even begun to consider. Instead of simply focusing on diversity in hiring and recruiting, Wanga has worked to implement diversity policies in all business areas. This includes Targets marketing, product development, supplier, diversity, and more. In total, Target has reached 8 of 9 diversity goals during Wanga’s three years in her position.

11. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a United States representative serving the 14th district of New York. This includes Queens and The Bronx where Ocasio-Cortez is from. She has a degree in International Relations, and worked for the late Senator Ted Kennedy. Ocasio-Cortez has also served as an Educational Director for the National Hispanic Institute. There, she worked assisting undocumented students and DREAMers to reach their educational goals.









Final Thoughts

The men and women on this list come from various backgrounds. These leaders are community activists, entrepreneurs, politicians, writers, and much more. More importantly, they are united by one common attribute. They have been able to unite people and inspire them to take action. It is for this reason that they are worthy additions to this list of great leaders who inspire action.

