Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump Donald Trump Daughter in law Donald Trump Jr.

Golf

Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Golf legend Tiger Woods has officially confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump. In a heartfelt social media post on Sunday, Woods shared a picture of the couple, expressing his joy and asking for privacy. “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side!” Woods wrote on Instagram and X. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

A High-Profile Relationship

Vanessa Trump was previously Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and the couple shares five children. One of their children, Kai, attends the same school as Tiger Woods’ two children, Sam and Charlie. Kai is set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026 and recently competed against Charlie Woods in an invitational tournament.

The confirmation from Woods follows weeks of speculation and tabloid rumours about the relationship. Given Woods’ typically private nature, his public acknowledgement suggests a desire to control the media narrative, much like his 2013 announcement about his relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. At the time, he stated that going public would help “limit the ‘stalkerazzi’ and all those sleazy websites that are out there following us.” Woods and Vonn ended their relationship in 2015.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)

Trump Connection and Public Reactions

Woods’ connection to the Trump family extends beyond his new relationship. He has played golf with former President Trump multiple times, including a recent game in February at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 2019, during Trump’s presidency, Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian honours in the U.S.

The relationship announcement has sparked significant media attention, with celebrities and fans reacting to the news. Rapper Snoop Dogg was among those who commented on Woods’ Instagram post, cryptically telling the golfer to “Check ya d m.”

Woods’ Current Career and Future Prospects

While Woods’ personal life is making headlines, his professional golf career is currently on hold. Earlier this month, he revealed that he had undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. This injury has ruled him out of the 2024 Masters and may sideline him for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, interest in Woods’ legendary career continues to grow. Reports suggest that Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company is in discussions to produce a biopic about his rise to stardom. If the project moves forward, it would add another chapter to Woods’ already storied legacy.

Tiger Woods’ confirmation of his relationship with Vanessa Trump marks a new chapter in his personal life. While he remains focused on recovering from his recent surgery, the golf icon continues to be a figure of public fascination—both for his accomplishments on the course and his high-profile connections off it. Whether this new relationship will stand the test of time remains to be seen, but for now, Tiger Woods has made it clear: love is in the air.


Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump
By March 24, 2025
