Elon Musk's DOGE Cancels Politico's $8 Million Government Funding

Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Politico’s $8 Million Government Funding Donald Trump

Journalism

Elon Musk’s DOGE Cancels Politico’s $8 Million Government Funding

Published on
Published on

The U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has officially terminated Politico’s government funding following revelations that the news outlet received over $8 million in taxpayer-funded subscriptions and contracts. The decision, announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday, is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to eliminate unnecessary government expenditures.

Politico’s $8 Million in Government Contracts Sparks Controversy

The move comes after X user Adam Townsend exposed that Politico had received $8.1 million in federal funds, with multiple six-figure contracts going toward website subscriptions. The data, sourced from USASpending.gov, ignited public outrage over taxpayer money being used to subsidize media outlets.

“I can confirm that the more than $8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayers’ dime will no longer be happening,” Leavitt stated in her press briefing.

She confirmed that DOGE was actively cancelling those payments, reinforcing that the administration is conducting a line-by-line review of federal spending to ensure all expenses align with the interests of the American people.

Musk’s Cost-Cutting Spree Targets Government Media Spending

Since taking charge of DOGE, Elon Musk has spearheaded a rapid cost-cutting initiative to reduce trillions in federal expenditures. His aggressive spending reviews have led to discussions about defunding National Public Radio (NPR) and potentially eliminating other media organizations from government contracts.

Musk’s efforts have drawn both praise and criticism. Supporters argue that taxpayer money should not fund news outlets, while opponents, including politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have accused Musk of using his position to target media organizations critical of his policies.

Financial Struggles at Politico

The funding cut comes at a challenging time for Politico. Earlier this week, Semafor reported that Politico had missed its latest payroll run, sparking concerns about the company’s financial health. Though the issue was later resolved, the missed payroll added to the mounting scrutiny surrounding Politico’s financial management.

Other Media Outlets Receiving Government Funds

Politico is not the only news organization receiving federal funding. Data from USASpending.gov reveals that:

The Associated Press has received $619,968 in government contracts. Reuters is slated to receive $3.1 million in funding. The New York Times has government contracts worth $378,266.

With Musk’s push to slash federal spending, it remains to be seen whether these news organizations will also face cuts in government support.

Ethics Concerns Over Musk’s Role in Government

The decision to eliminate Politico’s funding has also reignited debates about Elon Musk’s dual role as a federal employee and SpaceX CEO. Ethics experts argue that Musk’s involvement in federal budget decisions could present conflicts of interest, especially given that SpaceX receives billions in government contracts.

When asked about oversight of Musk’s authority, Press Secretary Leavitt stated that Musk would determine when to recuse himself from decisions that could pose conflicts of interest. This answer raised concerns about a lack of checks and balances.

With Elon Musk’s unapologetic approach to budget cuts, many expect further reductions in government funding for media outlets and other sectors. Whether this marks a positive step toward fiscal responsibility or a consolidation of power over public information remains a contentious debate. But most importantly, will he be on a collision course with Donald Trump? It’s just a matter of time?


Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release Malcom James McComick Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Posthumous Track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Album Drop

Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release
