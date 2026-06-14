Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé Lead Canada’s Spectacular 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Canada officially welcomed the world to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Toronto, featuring unforgettable performances from Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, and several global music stars.

Held at Toronto Stadium on June 12 ahead of Canada’s Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ceremony celebrated the country’s diversity, culture, and growing place on football’s biggest stage.

The event marked Canada’s first-ever World Cup opening ceremony as a host nation and highlighted the tournament’s historic tri-nation format alongside the United States and Mexico.

Alessia Cara Kicks Off a Historic Night

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara opened the festivities with an energetic performance of her hit song “Wild Things.” Performing from inside a giant gold soccer ball, Cara was joined by dancers carrying artwork inspired by Canadian wildlife and landscapes.

The colorful display set the tone for a ceremony designed to showcase Canada’s multicultural identity and creative spirit.

Toronto-born performer Nora Fatehi, alongside DJ Sanjoy and French rapper Vegedream, later delivered a lively rendition of “Siir,” a track from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

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Alanis Morissette Delivers Emotional National Anthem

One of the ceremony’s most memorable moments came when iconic Canadian artist Alanis Morissette performed a stirring rendition of “O Canada.”

The crowd responded with thunderous applause as Alanis Morissette’s emotional performance captured the pride and excitement surrounding Canada’s World Cup debut on home soil.

Violinist Aleksandar Gajić performed Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national anthem before kickoff.

Meanwhile, Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna teamed up with Canadian singer Jessie Reyez for a performance of “Illuminate,” another song featured on the World Cup soundtrack.

Michael Bublé Closes Ceremony in Style

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé brought the ceremony to a heartwarming close alongside the Sole Power Choir. Together, they performed Sam Cooke’s classic “Bring It On Home to Me,” turning the stadium into a singalong celebration.

For many fans, Michael Bublé’s appearance became one of the standout moments of the evening.

Organizers intentionally curated a lineup reflecting Canada’s cultural diversity, featuring artists from various backgrounds and communities across the country.

FIFA Celebrates a Global Tournament

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the Toronto ceremony as a reflection of Canadian identity and unity.

“The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026,” he said.

The celebrations extended beyond Canada. In Los Angeles, artists including Katy Perry, Future, Tyla, LISA, Anitta, and Rema headlined the United States’ opening festivities. Earlier in Mexico City, Shakira and Burna Boy performed their World Cup anthem “Dai Dai.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest in history, featuring 48 nations competing across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Canada also made history on the pitch, earning its first-ever World Cup point after drawing with Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening match.

With music, football, and culture colliding, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially begun spectacularly.