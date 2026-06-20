FIFA World Cup
Morocco Captain Achraf Hakimi to Face Trial in France Over Rape Allegation
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi will stand trial in France after an appeals court upheld a decision allowing criminal proceedings to move forward in a rape case dating back to 2023.
The ruling marks a significant development in a legal battle that has followed one of world football’s most prominent defenders for more than three years. Achraf Hakimi has consistently denied the allegations and says he is eager to present his version of events in court.
French Appeals Court Rejects Challenge
According to reports from French media, the Versailles Court of Appeal rejected Achraf Hakimi’s attempt to overturn his referral to a criminal court. The decision means the case will now proceed toward a full trial, although a court date has not yet been announced.
The investigation began in 2023 after a 24-year-old woman accused the football star of rape following an alleged incident at his residence near Paris.
French prosecutors formally charged Achraf Hakimi in March 2023 and launched an extensive investigation. After reviewing evidence gathered over several years, judicial authorities determined there was sufficient basis for the matter to be heard before a criminal court.
Hakimi Denies Wrongdoing
Shortly after the ruling became public, Achraf Hakimi addressed the situation through social media, reiterating his innocence and welcoming the opportunity to defend himself.
The Morocco international said he had remained largely silent throughout the legal process because he trusted the justice system and believed the truth would eventually emerge.
Hakimi also expressed frustration over the personal impact of the case, stating that public narratives had affected his family and reputation.
“I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one,” he wrote. “Now I’m looking forward to it. Finally, I will be able to speak.”
The 27-year-old defender maintains that he committed no crime and intends to challenge the allegations during the upcoming proceedings.
Accuser’s Legal Team Responds
The lawyer representing the woman who filed the complaint welcomed the court’s decision.
According to statements reported by French media, the accuser’s legal team said the ruling reflected the conclusions reached by investigators and prosecutors who reviewed the evidence.
The lawyer argued that the appeals court found enough material existed for the allegations to be examined at trial, where both sides will have the opportunity to present their cases.
As with all criminal proceedings, Hakimi remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Football Career Continues Amid Legal Proceedings
The legal developments come while Achraf Hakimi remains a key figure for both PSG and the Moroccan national team.
Widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football, Hakimi has been instrumental in Morocco’s recent international success and continues to feature prominently during the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
Despite the ongoing legal case, he remains available for club and international selection while awaiting trial.
The outcome of the case could have significant implications for one of football’s most recognizable stars, but for now, attention remains split between his performances on the pitch and the legal proceedings that lie ahead.