FIFA World Cup
Messi Makes History With Hat-Trick as Argentina Defeat Algeria 3-0 in World Cup Opener
Defending champions Argentina began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion as Lionel Messi delivered a historic hat-trick in a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City.
The Argentine captain produced another unforgettable display on football’s biggest stage, becoming the first player in history to appear in six FIFA World Cups while also equaling the men’s World Cup scoring record with 16 goals.
Messi Shines on Historic Night
At 38 years old, Lionel Messi once again proved why many consider him the greatest player of all time. Making his 200th international appearance for Argentina, the veteran forward led from the front as La Albiceleste opened their title defense with authority.
Messi thought he had scored in the eighth minute, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Algeria also had an early effort disallowed shortly afterward, setting up an entertaining opening phase.
The breakthrough eventually came when Messi produced one of his trademark runs before firing a powerful left-footed strike from outside the penalty area, leaving goalkeeper Luca Zidane with little chance.
The goal sparked celebrations among thousands of Argentine supporters packed into the stadium.
Record-Breaking Hat-Trick
Messi doubled Argentina’s lead in the second half after reacting quickest to a rebound from Alexis Mac Allister’s shot.
The magical moment arrived in the 76th minute when the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner drilled another low effort into the net from outside the box to complete his first-ever World Cup hat-trick.
The strike carried extra significance as it tied former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals.
Messi was substituted shortly afterward to a standing ovation from the crowd, with Argentina likely managing his minutes ahead of tougher tests later in the tournament.
The hat-trick also made Messi the oldest player to score three goals in a single World Cup match.
Argentina Begin Title Defense Strongly
Argentina entered the tournament carrying the pressure of defending its 2022 World Cup crown. Unlike four years ago, when they suffered a shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Scaloni’s side looked composed and dominant from start to finish.
Algeria, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions, struggled to create meaningful opportunities against Argentina’s organized defense and midfield control.
Midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister once again played key supporting roles, while the team’s chemistry around Messi remained evident.
“We need to build the team around him,” Mac Allister said after the match. “He remains our most important player.”
Eyes on Another Historic Run
Messi’s latest masterclass comes despite concerns over fitness after a minor hamstring issue during his club season with Inter Miami.
With five consecutive World Cup matches now featuring a Messi goal, Argentina’s captain continues to rewrite football history.
The defending champions next face Austria before concluding the group stage against Jordan.
If this opening performance is any indication, Argentina’s dream of becoming only the third nation to successfully defend a World Cup title remains very much alive.