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Messi Eyes Another Masterclass as Argentina Face Austria in Crucial World Cup Clash

Messi Eyes Another Masterclass as Argentina Vs Austria in Crucial World Cup Clash Hat-trick

FIFA World Cup

Messi Eyes Another Masterclass as Argentina Face Austria in Crucial World Cup Clash

Plunge Sports

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Defending champions Argentina will look to continue their impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they take on Austria in a pivotal Group J encounter at Dallas Stadium in Texas. Fresh from a dominant opening victory, Argentina arrive full of confidence after captain Lionel Messi delivered a stunning hat-trick against Algeria. Austria, meanwhile, opened their tournament with a hard-fought win over Jordan and know that another victory could all but secure a place in the knockout rounds.

With both teams sitting on three points, Monday’s showdown could prove decisive in determining who tops Group J.

Messi Continues to Rewrite Football History

At 38 years old, Messi continues to produce moments of brilliance on football’s biggest stage.

The Argentine superstar scored all three goals in his nation’s 3-0 victory over Algeria, recording his first-ever hat-trick in a FIFA tournament and drawing level with legendary German striker Miroslav Klose among the World Cup’s all-time leading scorers.

Messi now has 16 World Cup goals and remains the heartbeat of Argentina’s title defense.

The match against Algeria also marked his 200th international appearance, further cementing his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Now representing Inter Miami CF, Messi continues to prove that age has not diminished his influence on the global game.

Austria Ready for Bigger Test

Austria arrives in Dallas aware that stopping Messi alone will not be enough.

Captain David Alaba has emphasized the depth and quality throughout the Argentine squad, warning that the reigning champions possess threats across every area of the pitch.

Austria defeated Jordan 3-1 in their opening match, with veteran striker Marko Arnautović sealing the victory with a dramatic late penalty.

Under coach Ralf Rangnick, Austria has built a reputation for aggressive pressing, organization, and discipline. They will hope those qualities can disrupt Argentina’s rhythm and create opportunities on the counterattack.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Argentina could be without right-back Gonzalo Montiel due to a hamstring concern. Nahuel Molina is expected to step into the starting lineup if needed.

Austria is also dealing with defensive issues, as Stefan Posch is unlikely to feature because of a broken jaw.

Argentina Predicted XI: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez.

Austria Predicted XI: Alexander Schlager; Konrad Laimer, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Philipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marcel Sabitzer; Sasa Kalajdzic.

Match Prediction

Statistics provider Opta gives Argentina a strong advantage, estimating a 60 percent probability of victory.

Austria’s organized style and recent winning streak suggest they will provide a far tougher challenge than Algeria, but Argentina’s attacking quality and Messi’s form make them clear favorites.

A victory would place Argentina firmly on course for the Round of 32 and strengthen their bid to retain the World Cup trophy.

  • Messi Eyes Another Masterclass as Argentina Vs Austria in Crucial World Cup Clash Hat-trick
  • Messi Eyes Another Masterclass as Argentina Vs Austria in Crucial World Cup Clash Hat-trick

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