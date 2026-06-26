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Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph

Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph Cutral Co

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph

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Lionel Messi has received one of the most remarkable tributes of his illustrious career, with Argentina unveiling a towering 85-foot (26-metre) statue celebrating the football legend’s historic achievements for his country. The monumental sculpture was revealed in the Patagonian town of Cutral Co just days before Messi’s 39th birthday, marking another milestone in the enduring admiration for the World Cup-winning captain.

A Monument Worthy of a Football Icon

Standing 85 feet tall and weighing approximately 70 tons, the steel structure is now the largest statue dedicated to Messi anywhere in the world.

Created by Argentine sculptor Aldo Beroisa over 18 months, the artwork captures one of the defining moments of Messi’s career, his emotional celebration after Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium.

The sculpture shows Messi kneeling while holding the Argentina jersey and pointing toward the sky, a gesture the football superstar has long dedicated to his late grandmother.

Speaking about the project, Beroisa described Messi as “Argentina’s natural ambassador,” adding that the tribute carried both artistic and national significance.

New Landmark Boosts Local Tourism

Known primarily as an oil-producing town, Cutral Co has suddenly become a destination for football fans eager to witness the giant monument firsthand.

Local officials expect the attraction to increase tourism, with visitors travelling across Argentina to celebrate one of the country’s greatest sporting heroes.

The installation reflects Messi’s continued influence beyond football, reinforcing his status as a global cultural icon.

 

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Bigger Than Previous Messi Tributes

The Patagonian monument surpasses another oversized Messi statue unveiled in Kolkata during a promotional tour in India last year.

That 70-foot installation was later dismantled after local authorities raised safety concerns, citing reports that the structure appeared unstable in strong winds.

With the unveiling of the 85-foot Argentine version, the Cutral Co statue officially becomes the tallest monument ever dedicated to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi Continues Making History

The unveiling coincides with another record-breaking chapter in Messi’s extraordinary career.

During Argentina’s recent 2-0 World Cup victory over Austria, the captain scored twice to reach 18 career FIFA World Cup goals, surpassing the previous tournament scoring record held by Miroslav Klose.

The achievement further cements Messi’s place among football’s greatest players while extending the remarkable longevity of his international career.

Fans Continue Celebrating Across Argentina

Messi’s latest tribute is part of a broader wave of celebrations taking place throughout Argentina.

In a suburb of Buenos Aires, artist Leonel García recently completed a large mural featuring the football legend alongside the names of more than 1,300 supporters who contributed to the project.

Messi acknowledged the artwork in a video message, thanking fans for their continued support.

Garcia said the mural reflects Messi’s unique ability to unite Argentines across political, economic, and social backgrounds.

As Messi continues rewriting football history on the pitch, Argentina’s newest landmark ensures his legacy will also stand tall for generations to come.

  • Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph Cutral Co
  • Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph Cutral Co

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