Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya: ‘They Were All There’

Months of speculation surrounding one of Hollywood’s favorite couples may finally be over. Actor Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed that he and longtime partner Zendaya are officially married.

The revelation came during a recent interview in which the Spider-Man star subtly addressed rumors about their wedding while discussing viral AI-generated images that circulated online earlier this year.

Tom Holland’s Comment Sparks Marriage Confirmation

For months, fans have speculated that Tom Holland and Zendaya secretly tied the knot after reports of their engagement surfaced in late 2024. Rumors intensified in March 2026 when Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, hinted that the wedding had already taken place.

Now, Holland appears to have offered the clearest confirmation yet.

Speaking about AI-generated wedding photos that spread widely on social media, Tom Holland revealed that his grandmother was briefly upset because she believed she had not been invited to the ceremony.

When asked whether he had to reassure other family members, Holland responded: “No, because they were all there.”

He then quickly shut down further questions, adding: “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

The remark has been widely interpreted as confirmation that the couple has indeed married in private.

A Relationship That Began on the Spider-Man Set

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their chemistry quickly became evident to fans, though both initially kept their relationship private.

Over the years, the pair evolved into one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, frequently supporting each other at premieres, award ceremonies, and public appearances.

Reflecting on their bond, Holland described Zendaya as his “best friend” and emphasized the unique understanding they share because of their careers.

“Our business can present very stressful situations, and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” Holland said.

He added that only someone living the same lifestyle could fully understand the pressures of fame.

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya’s Support

The actor also opened up about how much Zendaya means to him personally. “For me, I found my person,” Holland said. “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her.”

He continued by saying he has “never felt so supported and safe.”

The heartfelt comments further delighted fans who have followed the couple’s relationship for years.

What’s Next for Hollywood’s Power Couple?

Professionally, both actors remain at the top of their careers. Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is expected to launch a new trilogy.

Zendaya, meanwhile, continues to balance blockbuster films and acclaimed television projects.

While the couple remains fiercely protective of their private life, Holland’s latest remarks may have finally answered one of Hollywood’s biggest questions.

For fans of the pair, it appears that the real-life love story of Spider-Man and MJ has officially reached its next chapter.