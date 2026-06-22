SZA Slams AI Music Training, Calls Out Artists Supporting ‘Disgusting’ Technology like Suno

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter SZA has reignited the debate over artificial intelligence in music after publicly criticizing AI training practices and accusing music technology companies like Suno of exploiting artists’ work without consent. The artist, known for chart-topping hits such as “Kill Bill” and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, voiced her concerns on social media after discovering that hundreds of her songs had reportedly been included in AI training datasets.

SZA Reacts to AI Training Claims

The controversy emerged after a searchable database revealed that 238 songs associated with SZA had allegedly been used to train AI music models. The singer expressed outrage, suggesting that some of the material may even include unreleased tracks.

In a series of social media posts, SZA condemned the use of artists’ music for AI development without explicit permission and criticized fellow musicians who support such technologies.

The singer argued that creative professionals, particularly Black artists, remain vulnerable to having their work replicated or leveraged by AI systems without adequate legal protections.

Concerns Over Black Music and AI

A major focus of SZA’s criticism centered on the impact of AI on Black musicians and producers.

She argued that Black artists have historically had an outsized influence on global music culture despite representing a relatively small percentage of the U.S. population. According to SZA, AI companies risk disproportionately benefiting from the creativity of Black musicians while offering little compensation or protection in return.

The artist urged creators not to contribute their work to AI training systems and warned against what she described as the commercialization of artistic genius.

Her comments reflect growing concerns within the music industry about ownership, copyright protection, and the future role of human creativity in an AI-driven landscape.

AI Music Industry Under Scrutiny

SZA’s remarks come amid increasing legal and ethical debates surrounding AI-generated music.

Companies such as Suno and other music-generation platforms have faced scrutiny from artists, record labels, and industry organizations over how training data is sourced.

Several major record labels have pursued legal action against AI music companies, arguing that copyrighted material was used without authorization. While some lawsuits have been settled, disputes over licensing and artist rights continue.

In response to criticism, Suno executives have stated that the platform is designed to encourage original music creation rather than replicate existing artists. Company representatives have also emphasized efforts to improve safeguards against impersonation and unauthorized reproductions.

Divided Opinions Across the Music World

The rise of AI has created sharp divisions throughout the music industry.

Some artists and producers view artificial intelligence as a powerful creative tool capable of expanding artistic possibilities. Others see it as a threat to originality, intellectual property, and fair compensation.

Producer and DJ Diplo has previously argued that AI is an unavoidable part of the future of music, encouraging artists to adapt to technological change rather than resist it.

SZA, however, remains firmly opposed to the practice. Her latest comments highlight the growing tension between technological innovation and the rights of creators as the music industry continues to grapple with the rapid expansion of AI-generated content.

As debates intensify, the conversation surrounding AI, copyright, and artistic ownership is likely to remain one of the most significant issues facing musicians in the years ahead.