MobLand Season 2 Trailer Unveils Tom Hardy’s Return as Crime Empire Faces Civil War

Paramount+ has officially unveiled the first teaser for MobLand Season 2, confirming that Tom Hardy will return as fixer Harry Da Souza when the hit British crime drama premieres on September 18.

The trailer marks the first official look at the show’s next chapter following a cliffhanger ending that left Harry’s fate uncertain. It also arrives after weeks of speculation aboutTom Hardy’s future with the series, following reports of behind-the-scenes disagreements that have since been resolved.

Tom Hardy Returns to the Center of the Action

The MobLand Season 2 trailer opens with Tom Hardy’s Harry Da Souza recovering from the shocking events of the Season 1 finale before quickly finding himself drawn back into the dangerous underworld.

Harry’s dry remark that he has not had “a wonderful 24 hours” hints at both his near-fatal injuries and the escalating chaos awaiting him.

As the Harrigan family’s trusted fixer, Harry once again finds himself balancing fragile alliances while trying to prevent an all-out criminal war from consuming North London’s underworld.

The new footage suggests that survival will depend on quick decisions as loyalties begin to fracture across rival factions.

Harrigan Crime Family Faces Internal Conflict

MobLand Season 2 shifts focus toward growing divisions within the powerful Harrigan family.

According to Paramount+, the Harrigans will struggle to maintain unity as ambitious rivals threaten their criminal empire from both inside and outside the organization.

Harry Da Souza is expected to play a pivotal role as tensions intensify between family members competing for power.

The official synopsis states that violence spreads into every aspect of the characters’ lives, with shifting loyalties making trust increasingly difficult.

Rather than relying solely on external enemies, the upcoming season appears to center on the dangers of betrayal from within.

Familiar Faces Return Alongside New Threats

The new season brings back several members of the original ensemble cast.

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan reprises his role as crime patriarch Conrad Harrigan, while Helen Mirren returns as Maeve Harrigan.

The teaser showcases Conrad once again embracing explosive violence, reinforcing his reputation as the ruthless head of the family’s criminal network.

Returning cast members also include Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

New rivals are also expected to emerge, adding fresh challenges as multiple criminal factions compete for dominance.

Trailer Highlights High-Stakes Action

The first teaser leans heavily into the gritty tone that helped make the series one of Paramount+’s standout crime dramas.

Fast-paced sequences feature armed confrontations, tense negotiations, and escalating family conflict.

Rather than revealing major plot twists, the preview focuses on atmosphere, promising a darker and more volatile season than its predecessor.

The combination of stylish cinematography, sharp dialogue and explosive action suggests that the show’s signature mix of family drama and organized crime will continue to drive the narrative.

Behind-the-Scenes Stability Restored

The trailer’s release also reassures fans following recent reports that Hardy had briefly stepped away from the project amid creative disagreements.

Industry reports indicated that discussions between Hardy and the show’s producers eventually resolved those issues, paving the way for his continued involvement.

Hardy’s return has reportedly also strengthened plans for a potential third season, although Paramount+ has yet to make any official renewal announcement.

Creative Team Remains Intact

MobLand continues to be created by Ronan Bennett, with Jez Butterworth serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Tom Hardy also remains an executive producer alongside acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

Produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the series has established itself as one of Paramount+’s flagship original dramas.

With the Harrigan empire beginning to fracture and fresh enemies closing in, Season 2 appears set to raise the stakes significantly when it arrives on September 18, delivering another chapter filled with power struggles, betrayal and explosive confrontations.