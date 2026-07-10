The Gentlemen Season 2 Gets September Release Date, First Trailer Unveils Bigger Crime War

Netflix has officially lifted the curtain on The Gentlemen Season 2, confirming a September premiere alongside the first teaser trailer and a collection of new images that promise a larger, more dangerous criminal empire for Theo James and Kaya Scodelario’s characters. The hit crime drama, created by filmmaker Guy Ritchie, returns to Netflix on September 3, taking viewers back into a world where aristocracy collides with organized crime.

Eddie and Susie return with global ambitions

The Gentleman Season 2 picks up roughly a year after the events of the debut season, with Eddie Horniman (Theo James) fully embracing his role within the criminal network alongside Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario).

The newly released trailer suggests the duo is no longer content with running operations from beneath an English country estate. Instead, they are expanding into Italy, where new opportunities and even deadlier enemies await.

The official synopsis reveals that Eddie and Susie are attempting to strengthen Bobby Glass’ criminal empire overseas. However, internal divisions and external threats force them into increasingly dangerous decisions that could determine the future of their organization.

Italy becomes the new battleground

Unlike the first season, which largely unfolded around the Horniman estate in England, The Gentleman Season 2 shifts much of the action to Italy.

Netflix’s preview introduces Marco Moretti, portrayed by Sergio Castellitto, as a sophisticated yet ruthless crime boss. Joining him is Cico Maldini, played by Michele Morrone, whose loyalty appears uncertain despite acting as an intermediary for Eddie and Susie’s expanding operation.

The Gentleman Season 2 trailer hints at luxury villas, private jets, lavish parties, violent confrontations, and high-stakes negotiations, signaling a broader international scope than the first season.

New alliances, new betrayals

Netflix says The Gentleman Season 2 explores how ambition reshapes relationships within the organization. As Eddie becomes increasingly comfortable operating inside the criminal underworld, questions arise over how much power he truly wants and how far he is willing to go to secure it.

Susie, meanwhile, continues balancing family expectations with business realities while navigating growing tensions inside Bobby Glass’ empire.

Despite mounting risks, the emotional connection between Eddie and Susie remains central to the story, with multiple obstacles testing their partnership throughout the new season.

Returning cast joined by fresh faces

Several familiar characters return alongside James, Scodelario, and Ray Winstone.

The returning ensemble includes Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Jasmine Blackborow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Pearce Quigley and Ruby Sear.

Season 2 also welcomes an expanded lineup of newcomers, including Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Sergio Castellitto, Michele Morrone, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr. and television presenter Maya Jama.

Guy Ritchie expands the franchise

The television adaptation builds upon Guy Ritchie’s 2019 crime film of the same name but follows an entirely different storyline.

Season 1 became one of Netflix’s strongest-performing English-language series following its launch, remaining in the platform’s global Top 10 rankings for multiple weeks and earning a rapid renewal.

Ritchie continues as creator, executive producer and director on portions of the new season, alongside executive producer and co-writer Matthew Read.

The newly released teaser suggests the series will retain its signature mix of stylish action, dark humor, and layered criminal intrigue while significantly raising the stakes.

With international crime syndicates entering the picture and Eddie’s ambitions growing beyond England, Season 2 appears poised to deliver a larger-scale chapter in Netflix’s expanding crime franchise.

Fans won’t have long to wait, as The Gentlemen Season 2 begins streaming worldwide on Netflix from September 3.