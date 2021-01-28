Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Elucidata raises USD 5 mn in funding led by IvyCap Ventures

Funding News

Elucidata raises USD 5 mn in funding led by IvyCap Ventures

Press Trust of India
Published on

Biomedical molecular data firm Elucidata on Thursday said it has raised USD 5 million (around Rs 36 crore) in a funding round led by IvyCap Ventures. The pre-Series A funding round also saw participation from Hyperplane Venture Capital and a few angel investors, Elucidata said in a statement. The funding will enable the company to capitalise on its position as a leading provider of structured biomedical molecular data to the life sciences industry, it added.




“In the pharma industry, biomedical data of drug discovery is increasing in diversity and volume at a rapid rate. In this scenario, it gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with a team which is driven by a vision of drug discovery and pharma R&D,” IvyCap Ventures founder and Managing Partner Vikram Gupta said.

Also read: 99% of Businesses in India Implement Digital Online Strategy to Recognise their Customers; Highest in APAC: Experian Report

On the funding, Elucidata co-founder and CEO Abhishek Jha said: “The strong backing from IvyCap Ventures and Hyperplane would amplify our ability to help our partners improve in their data-driven drug discovery”.


Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Space Plunge

Virgin Orbit set to launch space rocket via Boeing 747 aircraft

OTT

India among fastest growing mkts; will continue to invest in local content, expanding reach: Amazon Prime Video

Fintech

India has opportunity to become US$1 tr digital payments market
To Top
Loading...