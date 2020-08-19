Explurger now on iOS and android, India’s very own home-grown Facebook-like social media app for the world

The Indian startup ecosystem has produced a homegrown new-age Facebook-type social media app Explurger, which has been built on artificial intelligence. Packed with exciting features for the world to connect on, the App allows the user to celebrate life with friends and family as no other social media app does.

It empowers the user to go beyond check-ins and the obvious. “As you share pictures and videos, the AI of this sleek app automatically creates a Travelogue for you, keeping a count of the exact miles, cities, countries and continents you travel to. You can even create a Bucket List of place you wish to visit and share your future travel plans with fellow Explurgers,” the statement said.









What makes this app stand out is that Jitin, developer of Explurger and leading entrepreneur, has harnessed the power of cutting-edge Indian IT. And he has supplemented it with his own experience of software development to build this innovative social media app, which is at par with the leading social media platforms in the world.

Furthermore, users are bound to have a unique experience with the Facebook-like App as its features are unparallel, such as the Explurger levels. Users can compete for a higher Explurger level even as they share their life with friends and family. Every mile the user travels, cities visited, post one spreads, or Kudos one accumulates, the excitement goes up, and so does one’s Explurger level – Cobalt, Silver, Gold, Spectra, Spectra prime and so on!

Jitin always aspired to give Indians a global platform where they can share their stories, connect with people, show off the miles they have travelled or make a travelogue on the go. He came up with Explurger to reach out to the people. Download Explurger today and enjoy the experience.