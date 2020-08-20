Samsung set to launch high-end Galaxy Note Ultra in India

Samsung, the second-largest seller of phones in the world, will be launching its high-end Galaxy Note 20 Ultra this Friday. If you are a ‘big phone’ enthusiast, then you better watch out. This huge Android phone promises high-end features such as a crisp screen, battery life, camera, and a pen for taking notes. And not to forget, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is going to be a 5G phone.









Caleb Slavin, a Samsung Senior Manager of product management, told CNBC that the company’s approach is to offer phones to a wide swath of people. He said this is a high-end device and that Samsung has a whole portfolio of choices for people who want to spend less.

Samsung will be launching two Galaxy Note 20 phones. There’s a regular one that costs $999, and there’s the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which comparatively is larger and has more features. Reviewers have described this phone as ‘gorgeous’ because of its matte glass back and sharp bevelled edges. It has a massive 6.9-inch screen that’s bright, colourful and sharp. Samsung uses a new 120hz screen refresh technology that helps make scrolling smoother, and it’s noticeable over an iPhone or any other device with a traditional 60hz refresh rate.

The most talked-about feature of the Note 20 Ultra is that it has three cameras on the back. One is for ultrawide pictures, a sharp 108-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel zoom camera. And what makes Samsung’s latest launch unique is the laser-focus. The laser focus on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has zoom up to 50x. The new phone supports all 5G networks.

If you are looking for a Samsung smartphone at the right price, but not one of the high-end, then there is a portfolio of choices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 costs $999, Galaxy A71 5G at $599. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G comes at $1,299.99.