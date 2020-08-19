HP partners with LetsVenture, launches Digital Catalyst Program for the Indian startup ecosystem

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, in partnership with LetsVenture, launched HPE Digital Catalyst Program to identify, support, co-innovate and go-to-market with the next generation of digital disruptors in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Som Satsangi, Managing Director Hewlett Packard Enterprise India, said COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst in accelerating digital transformation around the world. “At HPE, we have always been a believer in the power of partner ecosystems in driving innovation. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program is our effort to connect the path-breaking innovations ushered by India’s vibrant startup ecosystem with the digitization needs of our enterprise customers.”









HPE is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all their data. The program will focus on partnering with startups working in artificial intelligence (AI), DevSecOps, cybersecurity and the intelligent edge. HPE, as part of the program, will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focused, growth-stage startups with technology, go-to-market (GTM) and investment.

Shanti Mohan, Co-founder LetsVenture, said the company’s focus has always been to add value to the journey of startups not just with capital but by opening up meaningful networks. Mohan said the collaboration with HPE Digital Catalyst Program would help create customer conversations for India’s best deep tech enterprise startups. “It is bringing together capital, customer and community to founders,” he said.

In an official statement, Hewlett Packard Enterprise said that startups participating in the program would receive support from HPE teams. It would include technology mentoring by the company’s distinguished technologists, market validation and mentoring with HPE’s sales leaders, rapid prototyping support to build joint solutions and solution showcasing opportunities. “Disruptive startups aligned to HPE’s strategy will also have the opportunity to pitch to the HPE Pathfinder program for funding,” it said.