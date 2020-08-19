Post-harvest Agri startup Arya launches A2ZGoddam a comprehensive digital platform

Post-harvest Agri startup Arya Collateral has launched a one-stop comprehensive digital platform A2ZGoddam. It can be used for search, discovery and fulfilment of warehousing for farmers, FPOs, Corporates and other stakeholders like traders and small aggregators.

The platform aims to empower farmers and their organisations to gain freedom from the tedious activity of accessing warehouses, finance and other post-harvest services. It supplements the government’s objective of helping farmers and FPOs to access warehouses and other post-harvest services at the click of the button. A2ZGoddam also allows farmers to access newer buyers for their produce in line with the recent relaxations in the APMC Act, says company’s statement.









Anand Chandra, Executive Director at Arya, said that through A2ZGoddam, the company is helping the backbone of the society gain independence from the rigid and complex system of Post-Harvest storage services. He said the inclusion of technology into the system is very crucial. “Warehousing and storage of commodities cannot be a standalone offering,” Chandra said. “Apart from democratising the available Agri storage infrastructure in the country, a unique proposition offered by A2ZGoddam is the integration of the platform with other ancillary services along with financial and market linkages.

A2ZGoddam is a digital extension of, Agri-tech startup, Arya’s current business model. It has been tested across a wide range of customers and has over 2,000 warehouses listed with an aggregated area of about 30 million sq ft.

According to the company’s statement, the warehouses store over 2.5 million tonnes of agri-commodities. They have enabled finance of Rs 2,000 crores from various banks and Aryadhan Financial Solutions (Arya’s NBFC subsidiary). A2ZGoddam is expected to facilitate the discovery of over 20,000 agri-warehouses in the country, and enable finance over Rs 15,000 crores.

Moreover, the platform is in line with the government’s recently approved farm Agri-Infra fund, which will help address the problems of infrastructure in the agricultural sector.