Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate

A high-profile charity auction in Dubai has raised a staggering Dh83.6 million ($22.7 million), with a rare DD5 number plate alone fetching Dh35 million ($9.5 million). The auction at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa saw philanthropists and business elites battle for exclusive vehicle license plates and mobile numbers, all in support of the Fathers’ Endowment Campaign. Dubai real estate tycoon Muhammad Binghatti leading. 

Bidding War for Exclusive Plates

One of the most intense bidding wars of the night was over the DD5 plate. With a starting price of Dh15 million, it quickly attracted more than 20 potential buyers, eventually leading to a head-to-head contest between Dubai real estate tycoon Muhammad Binghatti—Chairman of Binghatti Holdings—and an ambitious 13-year-old schoolboy, reportedly bidding on behalf of his father. While the young bidder lost out on DD5, he managed to secure the DD24 plate for Dh6.3 million.

Other exclusive plates also sold for impressive amounts: DD12 went for Dh12.8 million, DD15 fetched Dh9.2 million, and DD77 was auctioned at Dh12.6 million.

Supporting the Fathers’ Endowment Campaign

The charity auction was part of the Fathers’ Endowment Campaign, an initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign aims to honour fathers and provide healthcare and financial support to those in need.

The event, organized in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), featured five special number plates, each carrying unique codes and 20 rare mobile numbers provided by telecom giants Etisalat and Du.

More Auctions in Abu Dhabi

Following the success of the Dubai auction, another charity auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on March 17 and 18. The Most Noble Number online charity auction, organized by Abu Dhabi Mobility (part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport), will feature 444 special plate numbers, including Number 20 and 2, Motorcycle plate number 1, and Classic car number plates. Interested bidders can participate via the Emirates Auction mobile app or online.

Breaking Records and Past Successes

Dubai’s luxury number plate auctions have a history of breaking records. In 2023, a similar event made headlines when the P-7 plate sold for a Guinness World Record-breaking Dh55 million ($15 million). The proceeds contributed to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment, a project aimed at ensuring food security for millions of people worldwide.

A Fusion of Philanthropy and Prestige

Luxury license plate auctions have become a status symbol in Dubai, where elite buyers compete for exclusive and unique numbers. However, beyond the prestige, these auctions serve a greater purpose—funding charitable initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives.

With millions of dirhams raised and record-breaking bids, Dubai continues to set the standard for combining wealth, philanthropy, and exclusivity, making these auctions a symbol of luxury with a cause.


By March 23, 2025
